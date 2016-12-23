Najeeb Jung Resignation Live: Delhi L-G Quit on His Own Accord, Says MHA

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of reasons for his resignation. Both Jung and Modi met for 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, MoS Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, "Government didn't force Jung to tender his resign. We were very happy with his work in past two-and-half years..."
Jung took the decision to tender his resignation on Monday night. During his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, Jung told him that he thought about his life and where it is going on the said night. Next morning, he announced his decision to quit to his wife.
Retired bureaucrat Anil Baijal is the frontrunner for the post of Delhi Lieutenant Governor, which fell vacant on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of Najeeb Jung, sources told News18.
Dec 23, 2016 1:08 pm (IST)
Breaking: Jung leaves PMO after meeting PM Modi
Dec 23, 2016 1:07 pm (IST)
L-G's resignation has been received. Govt didn't ask L-G to resign: Ahir to CNN-News18
Dec 23, 2016 1:05 pm (IST)
We were very happy with his work in past two and half years: Ahir to MHA
Dec 23, 2016 1:05 pm (IST)
Dec 23, 2016 12:32 pm (IST)
Outgoing Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung's meeting with PM is still on- (Arunima reports for CNN-News18)
Anil Baijal is the front runner to be the next Lt Governor: Govt sources
Dec 23, 2016 11:42 am (IST)
Najeeb Jung's resignation was a matter of time, given how the events were panning out: Govt sources
Dec 23, 2016 11:41 am (IST)
PM has been briefed on resignation of Delhi LG issue by home minister: Govt sources
Dec 23, 2016 11:18 am (IST)
Najeeb Jung had brought disrepute to the position of Governor. It is good that he has resigned: Manish tewari, Congress
Dec 23, 2016 10:52 am (IST)
Jung had been thinking of resigning for the past 1 year, to spend time with his family, return to academics: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Delhi
Dec 23, 2016 10:15 am (IST)
It is not the right to assume these things. Congress and Aap wanted Jung to resign when he was working.Now when he has quit they are asking why
L-G has resigned. Congress and AAP has problem with everything: Kiren Rijiju, MoS, Home
Dec 23, 2016 10:00 am (IST)
Breaking: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets Najeeb Jung
Dec 23, 2016 9:55 am (IST)
RP Singh, BJP: Congress was the one to support Kejriwal to become the CM. Had Congress not supported kejriwal, Delhi wouldn't have been suffering today. But as far as Jung is concerned, he has clearly mentioned that he wants to pursue some other interest. Lets leave it at that.
Dec 23, 2016 9:52 am (IST)
Kiran Walia, Congress: There are always differences, even within a party. Even when the Congress was in power, there were genuine differences. But you come across the table and you govern. My issue is because of all of this, governance in Delhi is suffering.
Dec 23, 2016 9:50 am (IST)
I dont know why he quit. There are rumours but I can't confirm them its best to wait: Yogendra Yadav
Dec 23, 2016 9:42 am (IST)
LG-Kejriwal meeting lasted for almost an hour: AAP Sources
Dec 23, 2016 9:38 am (IST)
AAP Sources-Kejriwal - Aap toh chutti pe jaane waale the ?
Jung : ab mein ne socha permanent chutti me li jaye.
Dec 23, 2016 9:37 am (IST)
He thought about his life and where it is going and discussed the whole issue with his wife: AAP Sources
Dec 23, 2016 9:32 am (IST)
Najeeb Jung told Kejriwal that the decision to quit was taken on Monday night.
Dec 23, 2016 9:31 am (IST)
AAP sources said that Jung's body language suggested he was not happy.
Dec 23, 2016 9:03 am (IST)
He is leaving due to personal reasons.I came to meet him over breakfast: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Jung
Dec 23, 2016 8:58 am (IST)
Please ask Najeeb Jung why he has resigned...I don't know why AAP is questioning us, says MoS Kiren Rijiju
Dec 23, 2016 8:57 am (IST)
Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches Raj Niwas to meet Najeeb Jung