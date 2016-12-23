Najeeb Jung Resignation Live: Delhi L-G Quit on His Own Accord, Says MHA

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of reasons for his resignation. Both Jung and Modi met for 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, "Government didn't force Jung to tender his resign. We were very happy with his work in past two-and-half years..."

Jung took the decision to tender his resignation on Monday night. During his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, Jung told him that he thought about his life and where it is going on the said night. Next morning, he announced his decision to quit to his wife.

Retired bureaucrat Anil Baijal is the frontrunner for the post of Delhi Lieutenant Governor, which fell vacant on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of Najeeb Jung, sources told News18.

