Names Missed in NRC's First Draft will be Included, Assures Rajnath Singh

The first draft was released on the midnight of December 31, which was the time frame for the publication of the NRC set by the Supreme Court.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the Lok Sabha that no one will be left out from the citizens' register that is readied in Assam after Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy alleged the Bengali population in the state was not being registered.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Roy termed the National Register of Citizens in Assam a "conspiracy to drive out the Bengali population".

Rajnath Singh, who was in the House at that time, however, dismissed the allegation.

"This is a baseless allegation that they are trying to throw someone out. If someone's name has been missed, it will be included in the list," he said.

He said so far 1.9 crore names have been included in the first draft of the register. According to reports over three crores, applicants had applied for it.

The first draft was released on the midnight of December 31, which was the time frame for the publication of the NRC set by the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
