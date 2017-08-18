Nandyal By-poll: 43 Arrested, Rs 12 Lakh Cash Seized

Forty-three people have been taken into custody in the poll-bound Nandyal constituency in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and over Rs 12 lakh cash has been seized by the police in just one day. The Assembly by-election is scheduled for August 23.Police officials confirmed to CNN-News18 that the money was brought to be used to bribe voters. Those arrested include members from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party.Several of the arrests were made red-handed, when the accused persons were trying to distribute cash on roads.The State Election Commission is organizing various programmes to curb such illegal practices during the elections.Speaking to CNN-News18, chief electoral officer said, "We have been receiving such complaints and have taken immediate action in all cases. We have been adopting different strategies to create awareness among voters through advertisements to let the voter know of the importance of voting.”The officer added, “We educating them that they should not sell their invaluable vote for RS 2000 or 3000 or any kind of bribe. We have also empowered voter to file complain so that action can be taken.”The election commission has formed 173 flying squads and 57 moral code of conduct teams to ensure strict monitoring in the constituency.Experts and many political analysts have predicted that the Nandyal by-election could be costliest ever, with expenses to add up to anything between Rs 100-300 crore.The August 23 by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy on March 12.