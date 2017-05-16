Narcotics Control Bureau Busts Drug Racket Worth Rs 35 Crore in New Delhi

New Delhi: In a big success to Narcotics Control Bureau, its Delhi Unit seized drugs worth Rs 35 crore in the last three days in three separate incidents.

Taj Hassan, Deputy Director General, NCB, told CNN-News18, "The team had strong inputs about drug movements and they intercepted the accused in all the cases."

In the first case, accused Solate Justianano Fernando landed in Delhi from an Ethiopian Airlines flight. The team had been tipped off about him that he was carrying cocaine.

When thorough checking did not lead to any recovery, he was sent for a medical examination at Safdarjung Hospital where doctors found foreign objects in his stomach. They found 50 capsules with 500gms of cocaine.



Fernando later revealed that he had to deliver the consignment to someone in Goa. He, however, didn't reveal whom he was going to deliver.

In another incident, a Bolivian woman identified as Fernando Rengel Gregada was caught red-handed from Paharganj, New Delhi. She was arrested with 3.5kg of cocaine. The team was following her and had her under surveillance since the day she arrived in IGI airport.

When Gregada reached the hotel, another woman named Shilpa, from Manipur, met her to take the consignment. They both were arrested red-handed.

Later, Shilpa revealed that the consignment was supposed to be handed over to Sanali Khan, also from Manipur.

A trap was laid and she was also arrested. It was later found that the original receiver of the consignment was Nigerian Odonga Chickwuebuka Stephen, now under arrest.

In the third case, a South African national Franklyn R Zodwa was arrested with 440 gm of amphetamine. He was staying in India for the last one year on the business visa which had expired a few months ago.

According to Hassan, he went to Gol Dak Khana to dispatch a parcel for Australia. On the basis of an intelligence input, he was detained before he could dispatch it and the drugs were recovered.

He was associated with a similar case in the past as well. ​