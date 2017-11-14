GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narendra Modi at ASEAN LIVE: PM Meets Japan's Shinzo Abe

News18.com | November 14, 2017, 11:51 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump carried out a “broad review” of the strategic landscape in Asia during their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Monday. PM Modi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday.​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 14, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Vietnam's PM, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and I held wide ranging deliberations on enhancing India-Vietnam friendship, which can greatly benefit our citizens and region, tweeted PM Modi. 

Nov 14, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Glad to have met Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. Our extensive talks will broaden bilateral ties between our nations, PM Narendra Modi tweeted. 

Nov 14, 2017 11:18 am (IST)
Nov 14, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe Discuss Ways to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual summit of the 10-nation ASEAN grouping which is being attended by a number of its dialogue partners including India, China, Japan, the US and Australia.

Nov 14, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in Manila and discussed steps to expand bilateral relations across sectors. PM congratulated Jacinda Ardern on her taking over as the Prime Minister.

Nov 14, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Trade Ties With China May Prove to be Biggest Hurdle for The Quad's Second Coming

Here's why the Quad is going to be a difficult idea to sell. And it's got to do with 'selling' or more specifically International Trade

Nov 14, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in ASEAN Manila, Philippines 

Nov 14, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi and PM Shinzo Abe held a wide ranging and engaging discussion on intensifying Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. 

Nov 14, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

PM Modi meets Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah#

PM Narendra Modi met with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam. Both leaders had fruitful discussions on expanding bilateral partnership, specially in trade and investment, renewable energy, culture and people to people contacts.

Nov 14, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

A number of issues including bilateral cooperation in defence and security sphere were discussed in PM Modi’s meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart. The Modi-Phuc meeting came days after Trump's visit to Vietnam where he offered to mediate in the South China Sea dispute between several ASEAN member countries including Vietnam and China. 

Nov 14, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

In the meeting with Turnbull, Modi is also understood to have discussed convergence of strategic interest of both the countries in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's aggressive military posturing in the region. 

Nov 14, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull and Vietnamese premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed various issues of strategic interest, including evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. 

Nov 14, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi met PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam and discussed furthering India-Vietnam partnership in vital sectors including trade and people-to-people ties.

Nov 14, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

PM Modi visited the MPFI to "demonstrate India's support for its activities in distributing free prosthesis "Jaipur Foot" among the needy amputee," according to his official website. MPFI, a long running humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines, was set up by Indian-origin Mayor of Manila Dr. Ramon Bagatsing. About 750 amputees benefited from the programme in 2017, the PMO said.

Nov 14, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe in ASEAN Manila, Philippines 

Nov 14, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

The Prime Minister Office tweeted saying “The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers’ income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers’ skills.” 

Nov 14, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

PM Modi visits rice research institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the global rice research centre in the Philippines. A large number of Indian scientists are working in the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, an urban locality situated at a distance of around 65 kms from Manila. The IRRI, which has offices in 17 countries, is known for its work in developing rice varieties that contributed to the Green Revolution in 1960s.

Nov 14, 2017 8:45 am (IST)
Nov 14, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

PM Modi addresses Indian Community in Manila

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in the Philippines capital, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, said difficulties might be there but once it's crossed no one can stop India from achieving new heights. "Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards," Modi said in his nearly 35-minute speech. Noting that 21st Century is described as Asia's Century, Modi told the cheering audience that it was duty of every Indian to work hard to make it a century of India. “I say it is possible," Modi asserted.

Nov 14, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

PM Modi’s schedule for Today:

09:00 - Meeting with PM of Australia;

10: 00 - Meeting with PM of Vietnam

10:30 - Meeting with PM of Japan

11:15 - Meeting with Sultan of Brunei;

11:30 - Meeting with PM of New Zealand;

13:30 - 12th East Asia Summit;

15:45 - RCEP Leader's Meetings;

17:00 - 15th ASEAN India Summit; 

Nov 14, 2017 8:18 am (IST)

US, India Cooperation Can Rise Beyond Bilateral Ties: Modi to Trump

The talks between the two leaders came a day after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first meeting to give shape to the much talked about quadrilateral alliance to keep the Indo-Pacific region

Nov 14, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

ASEAN Summit: PM Narendra Modi holding bilateral talks with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, Manila, Philippines 

Nov 14, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

Today Narendra Modi is expected to meet the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia, the two countries along with India and US forming a strategic quadrilateral partnership. He is also expected to meet with the leaders of Vietnam and New Zealand, and the Sultan of Brunei before attending the 12h East Asia summit. 

Nov 14, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte expressed interest in acquiring fast offshore patrol vessels and welcomed Indian pharmaceutical companies to invest in his country to make good quality and cheaper drugs. He also said Indian infrastructure companies could explore opportunities in his country. Prime Minister Modi expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the Philippines in the renewable energy sector and welcomed the country to join the Solar Alliance. He also invited Duterte to visit India to take part in the 25th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations which will be celebrated next year. 

Nov 14, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

India, Philippines agree to boost defence ties

India on Monday signed four agreements, including one to step up cooperation in the defence sector, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to boost bilateral ties. PM Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the Philippines in 36 years, had a very warm and cordial meeting with president Duterte, Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs, Preeti Saran said. She said the two countries signed an agreement to boost bilateral cooperation in defence and logistics. The two sides also signed an agreement on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, small and medium enterprises and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Philippines Foreign Service Institute, Saran said. 

Nov 14, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held "very expansive" talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia, signalling deeper cooperation by the two countries in dealing with sensitive security issues confronting the region. 

The White House said the two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and India and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In the 45-minute-long meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Modi told Trump that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, adding that India will try to "live up to the expectations" of the US and the world. 

