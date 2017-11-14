Narendra Modi at ASEAN LIVE: PM Meets Japan's Shinzo Abe

Event Highlights
My friend @AbeShinzo and I had an excellent meeting in Manila. We reviewed the ground covered on various aspects of India-Japan ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between our economies and people. pic.twitter.com/Bm51fOG25C— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2017
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual summit of the 10-nation ASEAN grouping which is being attended by a number of its dialogue partners including India, China, Japan, the US and Australia.
Here's why the Quad is going to be a difficult idea to sell. And it's got to do with 'selling' or more specifically International Trade
PM Narendra Modi and PM Shinzo Abe held a wide ranging and engaging discussion on intensifying Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.
Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo held fruitful talks today. Ways to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/nTlk3ELikV— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 14, 2017
A number of issues including bilateral cooperation in defence and security sphere were discussed in PM Modi’s meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart. The Modi-Phuc meeting came days after Trump's visit to Vietnam where he offered to mediate in the South China Sea dispute between several ASEAN member countries including Vietnam and China.
Strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam shared common goal to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/plorznv6mL— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2017
In the meeting with Turnbull, Modi is also understood to have discussed convergence of strategic interest of both the countries in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's aggressive military posturing in the region.
A strategic partnership defined by close co-operation and multifaceted interaction. Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm meet in Manila, discuss close cooperation to optimize significant potential for further cooperation across a broad range of areas. pic.twitter.com/nN26qqAIys— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull and Vietnamese premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed various issues of strategic interest, including evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines.
PM Modi visited the MPFI to "demonstrate India's support for its activities in distributing free prosthesis "Jaipur Foot" among the needy amputee," according to his official website. MPFI, a long running humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines, was set up by Indian-origin Mayor of Manila Dr. Ramon Bagatsing. About 750 amputees benefited from the programme in 2017, the PMO said.
Wonderful visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation. Their efforts of fitting the Jaipur Foot on needy amputees have touched several lives. During my visit, saw a series of exhibits and interacted with amputees. pic.twitter.com/sgaXKNJI77— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017
The Prime Minister Office tweeted saying “The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers’ income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers’ skills.”
At IRRI, I was shown rice varieties that would greatly benefit Indian farmers. The flood resistant rice variety can withstand 14-18 days of submergence. This will help farmers in Eastern India. It will help in food security and enhance income of farmers. pic.twitter.com/u76rwCaTii— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017
PM Modi visits rice research institute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the global rice research centre in the Philippines. A large number of Indian scientists are working in the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, an urban locality situated at a distance of around 65 kms from Manila. The IRRI, which has offices in 17 countries, is known for its work in developing rice varieties that contributed to the Green Revolution in 1960s.
I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/vdbSQlJKss pic.twitter.com/CftYOHCRTX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017
PM Modi addresses Indian Community in Manila
Addressing the Indian Diaspora in the Philippines capital, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, said difficulties might be there but once it's crossed no one can stop India from achieving new heights. "Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards," Modi said in his nearly 35-minute speech. Noting that 21st Century is described as Asia's Century, Modi told the cheering audience that it was duty of every Indian to work hard to make it a century of India. “I say it is possible," Modi asserted.
PM Modi’s schedule for Today:
09:00 - Meeting with PM of Australia;
10: 00 - Meeting with PM of Vietnam
10:30 - Meeting with PM of Japan
11:15 - Meeting with Sultan of Brunei;
11:30 - Meeting with PM of New Zealand;
13:30 - 12th East Asia Summit;
15:45 - RCEP Leader's Meetings;
17:00 - 15th ASEAN India Summit;
The talks between the two leaders came a day after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first meeting to give shape to the much talked about quadrilateral alliance to keep the Indo-Pacific region
ASEAN Summit: PM Narendra Modi holding bilateral talks with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, Manila, Philippines
Bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull #ASEAN #manila pic.twitter.com/qEa8PPOjup— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017
Today Narendra Modi is expected to meet the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia, the two countries along with India and US forming a strategic quadrilateral partnership. He is also expected to meet with the leaders of Vietnam and New Zealand, and the Sultan of Brunei before attending the 12h East Asia summit.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte expressed interest in acquiring fast offshore patrol vessels and welcomed Indian pharmaceutical companies to invest in his country to make good quality and cheaper drugs. He also said Indian infrastructure companies could explore opportunities in his country. Prime Minister Modi expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the Philippines in the renewable energy sector and welcomed the country to join the Solar Alliance. He also invited Duterte to visit India to take part in the 25th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations which will be celebrated next year.
India, Philippines agree to boost defence ties
India on Monday signed four agreements, including one to step up cooperation in the defence sector, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to boost bilateral ties. PM Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the Philippines in 36 years, had a very warm and cordial meeting with president Duterte, Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs, Preeti Saran said. She said the two countries signed an agreement to boost bilateral cooperation in defence and logistics. The two sides also signed an agreement on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, small and medium enterprises and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Philippines Foreign Service Institute, Saran said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held "very expansive" talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia, signalling deeper cooperation by the two countries in dealing with sensitive security issues confronting the region.
The White House said the two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and India and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In the 45-minute-long meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Modi told Trump that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, adding that India will try to "live up to the expectations" of the US and the world.
