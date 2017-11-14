Narendra Modi at ASEAN LIVE: PM Meets Japan's Shinzo Abe

Nov 14, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

PM Modi addresses Indian Community in Manila

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in the Philippines capital, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, said difficulties might be there but once it's crossed no one can stop India from achieving new heights. "Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards," Modi said in his nearly 35-minute speech. Noting that 21st Century is described as Asia's Century, Modi told the cheering audience that it was duty of every Indian to work hard to make it a century of India. “I say it is possible," Modi asserted.