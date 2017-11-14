Narendra Modi at ASEAN LIVE: PM to Meet Japan's Shinzo Abe Today

Nov 14, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held "very expansive" talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia, signalling deeper cooperation by the two countries in dealing with sensitive security issues confronting the region.

The White House said the two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and India and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In the 45-minute-long meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Modi told Trump that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, adding that India will try to "live up to the expectations" of the US and the world.