Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Lashes Out at Chidambaram, Says 'Azaadi' Remark Shows What Congress Thinks of Army

Oct 29, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

The Congress, on Sunday, sought to distance itself from the remarks saying that the “opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the party”. Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Indian and “will always remain so unquestionably”. “The opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the Indian National Congress. In our democracy, individuals are entitled to their opinion,” he said. "The Congress has always believed that dialogue is the way forward for restoration of normalcy in the state, but it can only be within the framework of our Constitution," Surjewala added.