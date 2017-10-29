Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Lashes Out at Chidambaram, Says 'Azaadi' Remark Shows What Congress Thinks of Army

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
"The entire world saw in Doklam that regardless of how strong China is, it was India that came out on top. Congress is shamelessly using the same words as they do in Pakistan about Kashmir being separated. Congress should answer to the public about this statement. How can the people trust those who do not trust the Army?" says PM Narendra Modi.
CLICK TO READ | Congress Distances Itself From P Chidambaram's Kashmir Remark, Says 'It Was Individual Opinion'
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Indian and "will always remain so unquestionably".
The Congress, on Sunday, sought to distance itself from the remarks saying that the “opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the party”. Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Indian and “will always remain so unquestionably”. “The opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the Indian National Congress. In our democracy, individuals are entitled to their opinion,” he said. "The Congress has always believed that dialogue is the way forward for restoration of normalcy in the state, but it can only be within the framework of our Constitution," Surjewala added.
In retaliation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Chidambaram for his remarks and accused the Congress of encouraging separatism in the state. “The position that the Congress has taken with regard to azaadi or autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir goes directly contrary to India's national interest,” he said.
Congress leader P Chidambaram had said the government should seriously consider granting greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir as it is perfectly within the Constitution of India. “J&K will remain an integral part of India but it will have larger powers as promised under Article 370," Chidambaram said.
"People have no expectations from the Congress party. Why are Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir? This is an insult to our brave soldiers. Do you remember the lies Congress was spreading on Doklam? People of India trusted them so much but this is their conduct. They will not improve, ever," says PM Narendra Modi.
For Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Krishna Vihar in Palace Grounds on Sunday, the Bengaluru traffic police have issued guidelines for vehicular movement. Various roads have been blocked and traffic diverted, while, buses carrying participants for programmes will be parked inside Circus Ground and Mango Mandi parking only. No buses/TT/Trax etc will be allowed to stop and park on the Jayamahal Road.
Dr D Veerendra Heggade (born 25 November 1948) is a philanthropist and the hereditary administrator/ Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala Temple. In less than four decades, since he assumed responsibilities in 1968, he has contributed to cultural development, social welfare, education and preserve Tuluva culture.
"Every person now is talking about skill development. In a country like India where 800 million citizens are younger than the age of 35, skill development should be a primary concern. We have the necessary manpower to fill gaps in human resource requirements around the world," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally at Ujjire town near Dharmasthala and hand over RuPay cards to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Than Yojana (PMJDY) account holders. Later in the day, Modi will fly to the state capital Bengaluru to attend a public function organised by the Vedanta Bharati at the Palace Grounds.
-
27 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 124/920.0 overs 125/819.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
-
26 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 102/1018.3 overs 103/317.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
26 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 195/420.0 overs 175/920.0 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 20 runs
-
25 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 230/950.0 overs 232/446.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
23 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 103/1026.2 overs 105/120.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets