Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Lashes Out at Chidambaram, Says 'Azaadi' Remark Shows What Congress Thinks of Army

News18.com | October 29, 2017, 3:37 PM IST
Addressing a public meeting in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at former finance minister P Chidambaram over his remark on Kashmir autonomy and accused the Congress of “insulting” jawans. The controversy has reached Bengaluru months before Assembly elections in the state where the BJP is trying to wrest power from the Congress. The PM is on a one-day tour to the southern state and started off the visit with prayers at the Manjunatheshwara Temple Dharmasthala.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 29, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has pushed for autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir. "We have acceded and not merged. I have said that same as Chief Minister on the floor of the assembly. If seeking autonomy under our constitution is anti-national, we are ready to be branded anti-national," said Abdullah.

Oct 29, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

"The entire world saw in Doklam that regardless of how strong China is, it was India that came out on top. Congress is shamelessly using the same words as they do in Pakistan about Kashmir being separated. Congress should answer to the public about this statement. How can the people trust those who do not trust the Army?" says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 29, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Congress Distances Itself From P Chidambaram's Kashmir Remark, Says 'It Was Individual Opinion'

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Indian and "will always remain so unquestionably".

Oct 29, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

The Congress, on Sunday, sought to distance itself from the remarks saying that the “opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the party”. Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Indian and “will always remain so unquestionably”. “The opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the Indian National Congress. In our democracy, individuals are entitled to their opinion,” he said. "The Congress has always believed that dialogue is the way forward for restoration of normalcy in the state, but it can only be within the framework of our Constitution," Surjewala added.

Oct 29, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

In retaliation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Chidambaram for his remarks and accused the Congress of encouraging separatism in the state. “The position that the Congress has taken with regard to azaadi or autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir goes directly contrary to India's national interest,” he said.

Oct 29, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Congress leader P Chidambaram had said the government should seriously consider granting greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir as it is perfectly within the Constitution of India. “J&K will remain an integral part of India but it will have larger powers as promised under Article 370," Chidambaram said.

Oct 29, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)

"Congress is disconnected with the aspirations of our country," says PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.

Oct 29, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

"People have no expectations from the Congress party. Why are Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir? This is an insult to our brave soldiers. Do you remember the lies Congress was spreading on Doklam? People of India trusted them so much but this is their conduct. They will not improve, ever," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 29, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

"Yesterday's statement of a Congress leader (P Chidambaram) on Kashmir clearly shows how the party feels on surgical strikes and the bravery of our army. Congress will have to answer for the recent statement of their leaders on Kashmir. The statement was unacceptable," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 29, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Bengaluru.

Oct 29, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Krishna Vihar in Palace Grounds on Sunday, the Bengaluru traffic police have issued guidelines for vehicular movement. Various roads have been blocked and traffic diverted, while, buses carrying participants for programmes will be parked inside Circus Ground and Mango Mandi parking only. No buses/TT/Trax etc will be allowed to stop and park on the Jayamahal Road.

Oct 29, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

"I got the opportunity to hand over RuPay cards to women self-help groups. Happy to see enthusiasm towards digital transactions," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 29, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

"This century is about skill development. A nation like India is youthful and hence, we must harness our demographic dividend, says PM Narendra Modi. "Our saints and seers created as well as nurtured institutions which have helped society for centuries," he added.

Oct 29, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Dr D Veerendra Heggade (born 25 November 1948) is a philanthropist and the hereditary administrator/ Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala Temple. In less than four decades, since he assumed responsibilities in 1968, he has contributed to cultural development, social welfare, education and preserve Tuluva culture.

Oct 29, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

"Every person now is talking about skill development. In a country like India where 800 million citizens are younger than the age of 35, skill development should be a primary concern. We have the necessary manpower to fill gaps in human resource requirements around the world," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 29, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

"I don't agree that someone named Narendra Modi is fit enough to felicitate philanthropist Dr D Veerendra Heggade. I am standing here, because you have put me here as your leader. He is an inspiration to us all," says the Prime Minister.

Oct 29, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

In the evening, PM Modi would inaugurate the 110km Bidar-Kalaburgi railway track in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region that would reduce the distance between Bengaluru and New Delhi by 380km and travel time by six to eight hours.

Oct 29, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier offered prayers at the Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, which is about 100 km away from the port city of Mangaluru. On account of the Prime Minister's visit, the temple administration has restricted public entry till 2 pm on Sunday.

Oct 29, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally at Ujjire town near Dharmasthala and hand over RuPay cards to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Than Yojana (PMJDY) account holders. Later in the day, Modi will fly to the state capital Bengaluru to attend a public function organised by the Vedanta Bharati at the Palace Grounds.

Oct 29, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Karnataka to take part in various public functions. Modi landed at the Mangaluru airport from New Delhi and flew to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district in a helicopter.

