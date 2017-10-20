Narendra Modi in Kedarnath LIVE: PM Says Offered Help During Uttarakhand Floods But UPA Govt Refused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said serving people is the highest form of worship during his address to BJP workers in Kedarnath.He also targeted the former UPA government and said they refused his help during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013. "The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims. But the UPA government refused to take my help," he said.



Oct 20, 2017 12:45 pm (IST) Discipline is in the blood of people here in Uttarakhand,at least one person from each family is a soldier: PM @narendramodi in Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/u5tZOdBdc7 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 12:04 pm (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said reconstruction of Kedarpuri, with improved facilities for devotees, will be expensive but there will be no dearth of funds.

Oct 20, 2017 11:54 am (IST) Discipline runs in the blood of the people here in Uttarakhand, atleast one person from each family is a soldier: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells a gathering at Kedarnath.

Oct 20, 2017 11:50 am (IST) "If we protect the environment, it will protect us in return," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Kedarnath Temple on Friday.

Oct 20, 2017 11:48 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledges for a cleaner and greener India, with more toilets for the poor and the women who are forced to defecate in the open.

Oct 20, 2017 11:46 am (IST) Coming back to talk about his pet project, Swachh Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the country will develop when it has enough toilets for all its people. "A dirty environment will hamper the country's growth," says PM Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:44 am (IST) The Himalayas have so much to offer- for spiritual pursuits, for the nature lover, for those interested in adventure, water sports. I invite everyone to come and explore the Himalayas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:44 am (IST) "Uttarakhand will end up being the most-loved hill state. Will develop Kedarnath and take it back to its days of glory," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:43 am (IST) "I ask all hill states of the nation to come together to work on overall development of these states. Let's compete with each other to perform better than each other towards developing tourism and a green environment," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:41 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We promise better and broader roads for Uttarakhand."

Oct 20, 2017 11:39 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi vouches for a cleaner and greener Uttarakhand. I urge Uttarakhand govt to promote organic farming, and make Uttarakhand an organic state: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/JSWyp2l1Oi pic.twitter.com/rBEo8SYACi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 11:37 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises pitch to boost tourism in the Himalayas and tap its full capacity.

Oct 20, 2017 11:35 am (IST) "I want to invite the state government of Uttarakhand to adopt a green and organic way of life. I want the entire state of Uttarakhand to abandon chemicals and artificial elements to explore the scope of the mighty Himalayas and develop the state. Tourism has immense scope in the state, adopt green ways to move forward towards development," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:32 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a huge gathering of party workers and locals at Kedar Valley. PM Modi says, "Will work on the development of Mandakini Ghats and the priests of this state, look after their wellbeing."

Oct 20, 2017 11:29 am (IST) We are building quality infrastructure in Kedarnath. It will be modern but the traditional ethos will be preserved. We will ensure the environment is not damaged: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath.

Oct 20, 2017 11:28 am (IST) "We need more corporate support to work on the development of the country. We need more companies and their corporate social responsibility activities to work on this nation. Will fully develop India by 2022," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.

Oct 20, 2017 11:24 am (IST) Prime Minister Modi talks about the Kedarnath floods of 2013. The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 11:23 am (IST) Through the work we are doing in Kedarnath, we want to show how an ideal 'Tirth Kshetra' should be, how it should be pilgrim friendly and the wellbeing of the priests should be given importance, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering in the Kedarnath Valley.

Oct 20, 2017 11:22 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the UPA government during the 2013 Kedarnath was insecure to take his help, even when he was the Gujarat chief minister. Modi claims the Congress government said he didn't need his help in the rescue operations.

Oct 20, 2017 11:20 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress government's efforts during the 2013 Kedarnath floods, in a veiled reference. Modi says, "The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims. But the state government said they didn't need any help. But then the people of Uttarakhand voted the BJP into power."

Oct 20, 2017 11:17 am (IST) I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 20, 2017 11:14 am (IST) "It must have been Lord Shiva's wish that I serve 125 crore Indians. It is the highest form of worship," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his address at the Kedarnath temple.

Oct 20, 2017 11:13 am (IST) I am happy to be in Kedarnath, a day after Diwali. Today, Gujaratis are celebrating the start of a New Year. I convey my greetings to everyone around the world who mark the start of Nutan Varsh, says PM Narendra Modi in Kedarnath.

Oct 20, 2017 11:13 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public gathering in Kedarnath. The PM reminiscences his stay in the Kedar Valley in his youth.

Oct 20, 2017 11:09 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his prayers to Lord Shiva at the Kedarnath temple. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri, including renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya's tomb which was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.