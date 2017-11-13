Narendra Modi in Manila LIVE: Packed Day Ahead for PM, to Hold Talks With US President Donald Trump

Nov 13, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

With China's controversial military buildup in the South China Sea likely to be a major issue at the ASEAN summit, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday clearly reiterated Beijing's long-held position that it wants to bilaterally resolve its disputes on the issue with its neighbours. In an article published in leading Manila newspapers, Li admitted that the bilateral relationship between China and the Philippines had "encountered a setback" due to the South China Sea issue but it was back on track due to the appropriate handling of the issue by the two sides.