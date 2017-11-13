GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Narendra Modi in Manila LIVE: We Have Used Technology to Reach Out to People, Says PM

News18.com | November 13, 2017, 4:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi is speaking in the Philippines after meeting US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit. PM Modi had on Sunday held separate pull-aside meetings with Trump and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN. The PM is on a three-day visit to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 13, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)

I have come to a nation and a region that is very important for India... Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards, says prime minister Modi. Indians cheer the PM in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Five Reasons Why China is Worried About The Quad Coalition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "The relevant grouping should be open and inclusive and not aimed at excluding a third party".

Nov 13, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

"We have committed to transforming India into a global manufacturing hub. We want to make Indians job makers, not job seekers," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)

"The government of India's Act East Policy puts ASEAN region at the centre of our engangement. We are a globally integrated economy now. We moved to GST this year and the Jan Dhan Yojana has transformed the lives of millions. The task of transforming India is proceeding at an unprecedented scale. We are working day and night towards easy, effective and transparent governance," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)

"India has climbed 30 spots in the Ease of Doing Business ranking. We have also moved 21 places on the Global Innovation Index. Most sectors of the economy are open for FDI. More than 90% of it is going to be from automatic approval," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

"We have introduced a new framework of Pragati. India has seen pro-active governance. 1200 outdated laws have been repealed in the last three years. Minimum governance and maximum governance is our motto. We have also simplified industrial licensing and made the springing up of new businesses, very easy," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

"We have used technology to reach out to the people. Digital transactions have been increased by 34% in an year. My government has harnassed ideas and suggestions on policies from 2 million citizens," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

It is believed that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, they discussed a range of key issues including defence and security. The two leaders are understood to have discussed the security scenario in the region besides several other issues of mutual interests, including ways to further boost bilateral trade.

Nov 13, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)

"He's become a friend of ours. He's doing a great job. A lot of things were solved and we will continue to work together," says US President Donald Trump about PM Narendra Modi.

Nov 13, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Visuals of PM Narendra Modi meeting US President Donald Trump:

Nov 13, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)

"The relations between India and the US are not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. It will be for the greater benefit of Asia and humanity, at large. I would like to assure you that we will come good on the expectations that the world and US have with India," says PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump.

Nov 13, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have begun their meeting in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

"My young friend told me that he wanted to be a policeman... glad to see the Jaipur Foot giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters like him," said PM Narendra Modi after meeting 9-year old Carlo Migel Silvano at the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation in Manila.

Nov 13, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

The Jaipur Foot was designed and developed by Ram Chander Sharma in 1968 and is a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations. Its variable applicability, water-resistance and cost efficiency make it an acceptable choice for prosthesis. The idea of the Jaipur Foot was conceived by Sharma under the guidance of Dr PK Sethi, who was then the head of the Department of Orthopedics at Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Jaipur, India.

Nov 13, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi visited the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, in Manila, where he interacted with 9-year old Carlo Migel Silvano from Bulacan province. He is one of the thousands in Philippines fitted with the Indian-made 'Jaipur Foot' at this Foundation.

Nov 13, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

"My visit to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) was a great learning experience. Saw the exceptional work IRRI is doing towards mitigating poverty and hunger by improving rice cultivation. Their work benefits many farmers and consumers, particularly in Asia and Africa," says PM Narendra Modi.

Nov 13, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Ramayana Ballet Named After Ravana the Main Attraction at ASEAN Opening Ceremony

The Ramayana in the Philippines is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance 'Singkil' is based on the Ramayana.

Nov 13, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi visited the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a long-running humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines. It was set up by the highly regarded Indian–origin Mayor of Manila, Dr Ramon Bagatsing. The Foundation has been instrumental in the fitment of the Jaipur Foot to needy amputees. About 757 amputees benefitted from the programme in 2017.

Nov 13, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Shooting from the Hip: Motormouth Presidents Trump and Duterte Meet Today

US President Donald Trump has revelled in his ability to shock establishment America, and enjoys a reputation for straight talking.

Nov 13, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

US President and former reality TV star Donald Trump has revelled in his ability to shock establishment America and enjoys a reputation among supporters for straight talking. In tweets, press conferences and at campaign-style rallies, the 71-year-old has blasted "political correctness" in favour of voicing opinions popular with his base — but anathema to his liberal foes. His Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, who is 72, built his electoral success on crowd-pleasing pledges to rid the country of drugs and crime by killing tens of thousands of people. Duterte is sometimes even described as the 'Trump of the East' because of his brash style.

Nov 13, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Philippines President Croons Hit Love Song on 'Orders' of Donald Trump

Trump and Duterte were among 19 leaders at a glittering gala in the Philippines capital and at one point Duterte took the microphone to sing

Nov 13, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte met on Monday in Manila for their first official talks, an occasion that brings together two of the most outspoken statesmen of recent years. The United States and its former colony, the Philippines, have been strategic allies since World War Two. But their relations have been strained by anti-US outbursts from Duterte and his enthusiasm for better ties with Russia and China.

Nov 13, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi tweets from the ASEAN opening ceremony:

Nov 13, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Chinese premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and several other leaders from ASEAN's partner countries attended the opening ceremony at the highly fortified Cultural Centre in this bustling metropolis. The Ramayana performance was presented by ballet company Rama Hari and it drew loud applause from the audience. The Ramayana in the Philippines is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance 'Singkil' is based on the Ramayana.

Nov 13, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's tweet from the ASEAN opening ceremony:

Nov 13, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

A musical version of the epic Ramayana was one of the key attractions at the grand opening ceremony of the two-day-long ASEAN summit in Manila on Monday, reflecting India's cultural linkages with the Philippines and several member countries of the 10-member bloc.

Nov 13, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Indian scientists at the IRRI briefed PM Narendra Modi on the benefits of special rice variants and its advantages to the Indian farmers. The MEA said that PM Modi was being briefed on the flood-tolerant rice varieties which can withstand 14-18 days of being submerged. "Grown by more than four million farmers in India, these varieties provide 1-3 tonnes more yield per hectare in flood-affected areas, which is key to food security and farmers' income," said the MEA.

Nov 13, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines and inaugurating the Resilient Rice Field Laboratory:

Nov 13, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Manila, which is working towards developing better quality rice seed and addressing food scarcity issues. In July 2017, the Indian Cabinet had approved a proposal for IRRI to set up its South Asia Regional Centre at Varanasi. This will be the first Research Centre by IRRI outside its headquarters in the Philippines. "The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers' income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers' skills," said the PMO.

Load More
  • 07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    67/5
    8.0 overs
    		 61/6
    8.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES