Narendra Modi in Manila LIVE: We Have Used Technology to Reach Out to People, Says PM

Nov 13, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

US President and former reality TV star Donald Trump has revelled in his ability to shock establishment America and enjoys a reputation among supporters for straight talking. In tweets, press conferences and at campaign-style rallies, the 71-year-old has blasted "political correctness" in favour of voicing opinions popular with his base — but anathema to his liberal foes. His Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, who is 72, built his electoral success on crowd-pleasing pledges to rid the country of drugs and crime by killing tens of thousands of people. Duterte is sometimes even described as the 'Trump of the East' because of his brash style.