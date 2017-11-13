Narendra Modi in Manila LIVE: We Have Used Technology to Reach Out to People, Says PM

Event Highlights
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "The relevant grouping should be open and inclusive and not aimed at excluding a third party".
"The government of India's Act East Policy puts ASEAN region at the centre of our engangement. We are a globally integrated economy now. We moved to GST this year and the Jan Dhan Yojana has transformed the lives of millions. The task of transforming India is proceeding at an unprecedented scale. We are working day and night towards easy, effective and transparent governance," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.
"We have introduced a new framework of Pragati. India has seen pro-active governance. 1200 outdated laws have been repealed in the last three years. Minimum governance and maximum governance is our motto. We have also simplified industrial licensing and made the springing up of new businesses, very easy," says PM Narendra Modi in Manila.
It is believed that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, they discussed a range of key issues including defence and security. The two leaders are understood to have discussed the security scenario in the region besides several other issues of mutual interests, including ways to further boost bilateral trade.
Visuals of PM Narendra Modi meeting US President Donald Trump:
ASEAN Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines
"The relations between India and the US are not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. It will be for the greater benefit of Asia and humanity, at large. I would like to assure you that we will come good on the expectations that the world and US have with India," says PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump.
The Jaipur Foot was designed and developed by Ram Chander Sharma in 1968 and is a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations. Its variable applicability, water-resistance and cost efficiency make it an acceptable choice for prosthesis. The idea of the Jaipur Foot was conceived by Sharma under the guidance of Dr PK Sethi, who was then the head of the Department of Orthopedics at Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Jaipur, India.
PM Narendra Modi visited the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, in Manila, where he interacted with 9-year old Carlo Migel Silvano from Bulacan province. He is one of the thousands in Philippines fitted with the Indian-made 'Jaipur Foot' at this Foundation.
PM Modi interacted with 9-year old Carlo Migel Silvano from Bulacan province at Mahaveer Philippine Foundation in #Manila. He is one of the thousands in Philippines fitted with the Indian-made 'Jaipur Foot' at this Foundation.
"My visit to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) was a great learning experience. Saw the exceptional work IRRI is doing towards mitigating poverty and hunger by improving rice cultivation. Their work benefits many farmers and consumers, particularly in Asia and Africa," says PM Narendra Modi.
The Ramayana in the Philippines is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance 'Singkil' is based on the Ramayana.
PM Narendra Modi visited the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a long-running humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines. It was set up by the highly regarded Indian–origin Mayor of Manila, Dr Ramon Bagatsing. The Foundation has been instrumental in the fitment of the Jaipur Foot to needy amputees. About 757 amputees benefitted from the programme in 2017.
US President Donald Trump has revelled in his ability to shock establishment America, and enjoys a reputation for straight talking.
US President and former reality TV star Donald Trump has revelled in his ability to shock establishment America and enjoys a reputation among supporters for straight talking. In tweets, press conferences and at campaign-style rallies, the 71-year-old has blasted "political correctness" in favour of voicing opinions popular with his base — but anathema to his liberal foes. His Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, who is 72, built his electoral success on crowd-pleasing pledges to rid the country of drugs and crime by killing tens of thousands of people. Duterte is sometimes even described as the 'Trump of the East' because of his brash style.
Trump and Duterte were among 19 leaders at a glittering gala in the Philippines capital and at one point Duterte took the microphone to sing
Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte met on Monday in Manila for their first official talks, an occasion that brings together two of the most outspoken statesmen of recent years. The United States and its former colony, the Philippines, have been strategic allies since World War Two. But their relations have been strained by anti-US outbursts from Duterte and his enthusiasm for better ties with Russia and China.
PM Narendra Modi tweets from the ASEAN opening ceremony:
The Ramayana is widely popular among ASEAN nations. I compliment the cast and crew of Rama Hari for their stupendous performance at the ASEAN Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Chinese premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and several other leaders from ASEAN's partner countries attended the opening ceremony at the highly fortified Cultural Centre in this bustling metropolis. The Ramayana performance was presented by ballet company Rama Hari and it drew loud applause from the audience. The Ramayana in the Philippines is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance 'Singkil' is based on the Ramayana.
PM Narendra Modi's tweet from the ASEAN opening ceremony:
You would be happy to know that the @ASEAN opening ceremony included excerpts from the musical Rama Hari, based on the Ramayana. Various parts of the Ramayana were beautifully highlighted in the Rama Hari. This shows our deep historical bonds and shared heritage.
Indian scientists at the IRRI briefed PM Narendra Modi on the benefits of special rice variants and its advantages to the Indian farmers. The MEA said that PM Modi was being briefed on the flood-tolerant rice varieties which can withstand 14-18 days of being submerged. "Grown by more than four million farmers in India, these varieties provide 1-3 tonnes more yield per hectare in flood-affected areas, which is key to food security and farmers' income," said the MEA.
Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines and inaugurating the Resilient Rice Field Laboratory:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines; inaugurates Resilient Rice Field Laboratory.
PM Narendra Modi visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Manila, which is working towards developing better quality rice seed and addressing food scarcity issues. In July 2017, the Indian Cabinet had approved a proposal for IRRI to set up its South Asia Regional Centre at Varanasi. This will be the first Research Centre by IRRI outside its headquarters in the Philippines. "The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers' income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers' skills," said the PMO.
