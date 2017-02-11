Narendra Modi Remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya on Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.

"I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 'punya tithi' (death anniversary). His principles and ideals of serving society are our guiding force," said Modi.

Upadhyay was one of the most important leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present day Bharatiya Janata Party.

Upadhyay passed away on February 11, 1968.