Narendra Modi Remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya on Death Anniversary

IANS

First published: February 11, 2017, 11:15 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.

"I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 'punya tithi' (death anniversary). His principles and ideals of serving society are our guiding force," said Modi.

Upadhyay was one of the most important leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present day Bharatiya Janata Party.

Upadhyay passed away on February 11, 1968.

