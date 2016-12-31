LIVE NOW
Modi Speech Live: PM's Policies Just For 50 Businessmen Friends, Says Congress

News18.com | December 31, 2016, 9:17 PM IST
Event Highlights

After 50 days of demonetisation pain, PRIME Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew measures for farmers, urban poor and small entrepreneurs besides housing loan subsidies for the poor and new incentives for senior citizens.

Immediately after the PM's address, Congress termed it as a 'disappointment' and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wondered on Twitter why the PM had not revealed the amount of black money that was recovered after November 8.

Here is a LIVE BLOG of the PM's speech.

Prime Minister's announcements will enhance economic activities: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley- PTI


I congratulate PM Modi for the new initiatives announced for housing of the poor and lower middle class: Amit Shah, BJP President


Modi Ji didn't talk about the seized fake currency and the actions taken against the people caught with it. 

Modi Ji didn't tell how many corrupt people were caught in this process. 

Why didn't the PM tell the Nation about the corrupt people name which came out from Panama Papers and other tax heaven process? 

PM didn't tell what actions he is going to take against his party's corrupt people. PM didn't tell the loss to the economy due to demonetization.


PM Modi's purification process badly affected the economy and took the life of 125 people, but PM decided to come up with his ego instead of asking for forgiveness: Surjewala  


PM talks about moving forward he should have thought about the suggestions given by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. 

We once again demand PM to take actions due to the damage done by Demonetization and stop cheating the people. 

We once again demand BPL Women to be given Rs 25000 in their accounts, MNREGA DAILY PAY to be doubled from the present amount, Small Businessmen to be given 50% rebate in sales tax and income tax.


The reality of PM Modi's demonetisation drive is "take away from the poor and give it to the rich", says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala


The reality is that the poor is bieng robbed and the rich are being fed: Surjewala 


Modi Ji said the banking system will take time to be back on track which means no 'Deadline only Headline' which applies on the actions of Modi Ji: Surjewala 


There was a huge expectation that PM will end the cap on withdrawls but that did not happen: Surjewala


PM Modi should apologise the nation for pushing the towards "financial emergency", says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala
 

We expected a better roadmap from the PM but he has disappointed us: PM Modi


Modi's 'Shuddhi Yagna' took 125 lives. He didn't utter a single word condoling the deaths caused due to demonetisation: Surjewala  


PM's announcement for Medium and Small 

Small industries credit guarantee increased from 1 cr to 2 crore. Govt will provide guarantee when banks lend to small industries. NBFCs also included in this scheme
Cash credit limit raised for small industries from 20% to 30%
Working capital limit for small industries raised from 20% to 30%

For small industries with turnover of 2 crore, Interest rate rebate to 6% from 8%


Farmers: 

Rabi sowing area increased by 6%; fertilizer offtake increased by 9% 

Govt will transfer some money into accounts of farmers; dist coop banks asked to give rebate for rabi loans.

20,000 cr more for NABARD to give subsidized loans, govt will compensate NABARD

3 crore kisan credit cards to be converted to RuPAy cards in next 3 months

 


Housing

For urban poor: 4% subsidy on interest for 9 lakh rupee loan; 3% subsidy on 12 lakh loan
Rural poor: housing quota nder PM Awas increased by 33%; 3% off on 2 lakh rupee loan


PM has made FM's job easy: Sanjay Baru 


Sanjaya Baru told CNN-NEWS18:  We have to wait for the budget to see how much will be allocated for the projects and schemes PM mentioned.


As we welcome the New Year, lets come together to built a bright future of the country: PM

Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small business to 25% from 20%: PM Modi


During his speech, PM Modi urged citizens, businessmen and farmers to use BHIM App 


We should be on our toes in this fight against corruption: PM Modi 


Politicians and political parties must keep aside their differences and work together: PM Modi 


It is necessary for political parties to understand the frustration of the citizens: PM Modi


From President to common people everyone has advocated simultaneous elections. There must be constructive debate around holding elections at the same time: PM Modi


Our Legal Editor Ashok Bagriya points out that the focus is urban and rural poor. New Housing schemes and rebates in loans for poor. Will give impetus to economy by promoting manufacturing industry. Good news for steel, cement and other industries. 


Opposition need to shed their holier than thou image: PM Modi


Senior citizens will get 8% interest on their deposits upto 7.5lk rupees annually for ten year: PM Modi


A country wide scheme for Pregnant Women. In more than 650 districts in India, government will give financial aide to pregnant wmen: PM Modi


PM Modi announces aid to pregnant women. Pregnant women will be given Rs 6000 in their account to take care of their initial medical needs: PM Modi


Mudra Yojana success is a great thing to happen. Government aims to double Mudra Yojana: PM Modi


Loans from NBFCs will be covered under the Govt's new scheme to encourage small and medium enterprises. 60 per cent interest waiver for farmers who lost out on seed procurement during the Demonetization drive: PM Modi 


Third sop for MSMEs: Credit guarantee will be increased to 2 cr from 1 cr. Goverment to stand credit guarantee in banks for small enterprises, announces PM Modi


This will enable farmers to have better access to the money alloted to them: PM Modi 


For housing loan upto 9 lakh there will be an exemption of 4% on interest and for loan upto Rs 12 lakh there will  be an exmption of 3% interest


The government has also decided that in the next three months 3 crore Kisan Cards will be converted to Rupay Cards: PM Modi 


Home Loans for poor and middle class people announced 


The nation will prosper, if Dalit, women, down-trodden and people who live below the poverty line are taken care of: PM Modi


So many years after independence have passed still poor and medium class people don't have their homes. Government has taken some big decision in this regard. In this regard, the government has now given 4% of tax rebate till Rs 9 lakh of loan and 3% of tax rebate till Rs 12 lakh of home loans.


Under PM Avaas Yojna, there will be 2 new schemes for poor to have homes, announces PM Modi


PM Modi announces new schemes. 


History knows that Banks in India never had this much of cash in their chest. I appeal the banks to fulfill their duties keeping poor and middle class people in their mind: PM Modi


Those who exploited Demonetisation drive will be brought to book: PM Modi


But there have been some banks and officials who misused the Demonetisation drive... They will be brought to book: PM Modi


Demonetisation drive has hit hard terrorism and Maoist movement, says PM Modi
 

Law-breakers will be forced to return to the mainstream. There is no option left for them, says PM

Because of the force of technology even the corrupt will have to give up their devious ways and come to the mainstream: PM Modi


Bank professionals put in a lot of effort to help people get cash. The role of women was equally important. Their efforts deserve appreciation: PM Modi 


The government's priority is to protect the honest: PM Modi


It's the end of the road for the corrupt in India: PM Modi


This is also a harsh truth that people do face problems with administration, we cannot deny this. We should understand the fact that administration holds a bigger responsibility than common people. Administration should protect the rights of common and honest people and cheaters should be kept aside: PM Modi


Common people hate red-tapism, government Oficials should be more responsible, says PM Modi


I know you had to stand in lines for hours to take out your own money. I have got thousands of letters on this. People have shared their resolve as well as their pain. Your love is like a blessing. In the new year, we will try to get banks to normalcy as soon as possible.

We want to strike a balance. All economists agree that if cash is out of economy it is dangerous. But if the cash is in the mainstream, it will become an aid to development.

Modi quotes Allama Iqbal in his address: Kuch baat hai ki hasti mit ti nahin hamari. So did Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashmi speech this year.


You yourself see Kothis and bungalows near you. Don't you think, for the betterment of the country, the fight for honesty should be fought, asks PM Modi


In this fight against corruption and black money this debate on what will happen to the dishonest will be always there: PM Modi


If today Lal Bahadur Shahstri. Kamraj JI, Ram Manohar Lohia were with us, they would have blessed the country. It is a positive sign that the citizens are participating in main stream to better things, says PM Modi



Corruption had crippled the common man : PM Modi


Deficiency of cash in an economy is painful. Lack of cash created problems but excess of cash creates more problems, says PM Modi 


Yet people have faced problems for betterment of nation, this is your blessing. Govt will try to normalise situation in banks in new year, says PM


There is no such example in the world to compare with what India has done. In the past few years, Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes weren't used normally but were being used in parallel economy: PM Modi


In new year we are working on taking banks and banking system to a normal state now: PM Modi


We will walk shoulder to shoulder in our fight against black money: PM Modi


During the past few days, I received a lot of messages and I believe you sent messages considering me to be your own. Your love came as blessing for me: PM Modi


People of this nation have proved with their stuggle that truth and honesty matters to them: PM Modi


You recognised the truth in the face of rumours: PM Modi 


After Demonetisation, people of our country with lots of courage, with a sense of giving, have been striving  to defeat evil: PM Modi


After Diwali, the countrymen displayed sacrifice and fought the important fight against corruption: PM Modi


People of India have show immense faith and have fought the ills of society with all the strength: PM Modi


We noticed the inner voice of our people during various wars... The intellectual people will definitely discuss about the fight against the inner bads: PM Modi


People of the nation were waiting for an opputunity to end this struggle against corrpution: PM Modi 


"Indians will have new dreams on the new year. After Diwali, our country witnessed a Shuddhi Yagn," PM Modi.

 


This black money cleansing ritual will help the nation, says PM Modi


PM Modi starts addressing the nation on the eve of the New Year.


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on PM Modi's speech on the New Year's eve. 



There could also be announcements to strike at offshore tax havens: Sources to CNN-New18


Reports also suggest he may announce new ways to plug loop holes in taxation and make big announcements to boost spending 


Sources hint that the PM may speak on cash SOPs for BPL families with Jan Dhan accounts


Companies promoting payment through cheques to low rung labourers could get tax incentives: Sources to CNN-News18


Farmers could get some tax incentives and Aadhar-based sops: Sources to CNN-News18


Sources also tell CNN-News18 that the PM may announce a crackdown on benami properties.


According to sources there is a possibility that the government may suggest re-registration of properties with PAN or Aadhar cards.


Sources also speculate that PM Modi could also announce incentives for those using digital wallets.

Sources also suggest that farmers could expect some big relief measures going into 2017.

 


Sources told CNN-News18, "The PM may speak on cash sops for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with Jan Dhan accounts and companies promoting payment through cheques to low rung labourers could also benefit through tax incentives."


PM could detail the steps his government has taken to deal with the everyday hardship that the common man has encountered over the past 50 days.


The countdown to PM Modi's much anticipated New Year address to the nation has already begun and the suspense will be over shortly.


Fifty days after his surprise announcement to demonetise the 500 and 1000-rupee notes, will PM pull another rabbit out of the hat is something the nation is awaiting.


PM Modi's speech could focus on relief for women and senior citizens to ease the pains of demonetisation: Pallavi Ghosh, Senior Editor, Politics: CNN-News18


PM Modi might address grievances and that is one thing he should focus on in his speech: Bose to CNN-News18


