Modi Speech Live: PM's Policies Just For 50 Businessmen Friends, Says Congress

After 50 days of demonetisation pain, PRIME Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew measures for farmers, urban poor and small entrepreneurs besides housing loan subsidies for the poor and new incentives for senior citizens.
Immediately after the PM's address, Congress termed it as a 'disappointment' and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wondered on Twitter why the PM had not revealed the amount of black money that was recovered after November 8.
Here is a LIVE BLOG of the PM's speech.
No new announcements.Schemes for maternity benefit,housing & credit guarantee repackaged or expanded.Implementation remains a concern ! 2/3— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 31, 2016
PM's address was very disappointing.Our 5 demands have not been met,neither there was any road map on when will cash crunch ease 1/3— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 31, 2016
The JD-U criticised PM Narendra Modi for the poor implementation of announced schemes in the past https://t.co/DzVkg5HZDg— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 31, 2016
Main points of PM Shri @narendramodi ji's address to the nation pic.twitter.com/gMt67UlgDR— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 31, 2016
The Congress announced it will launch a nationwide movement in three phases from January 2 https://t.co/Nit8RLe0qb— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 31, 2016
#TheBigModiSpeech -- The govt could afford these incentives because of the cash that has come in due to #demonetisation: @SuPriyoBabul pic.twitter.com/QVOufpbUZP— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 31, 2016
Modi Ji didn't talk about the seized fake currency and the actions taken against the people caught with it.
Modi Ji didn't tell how many corrupt people were caught in this process.
Why didn't the PM tell the Nation about the corrupt people name which came out from Panama Papers and other tax heaven process?
PM didn't tell what actions he is going to take against his party's corrupt people. PM didn't tell the loss to the economy due to demonetization.
We once again urge the PM to withdraw the restrictions imposed on withdrawals post #demonetisation: RS Surjewala, Congress— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
PM talks about moving forward he should have thought about the suggestions given by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi.
We once again demand PM to take actions due to the damage done by Demonetization and stop cheating the people.
We once again demand BPL Women to be given Rs 25000 in their accounts, MNREGA DAILY PAY to be doubled from the present amount, Small Businessmen to be given 50% rebate in sales tax and income tax.
No deadline, only Headline yeh PM ka chaal, chehra aur charitra ban gaya hai: RS Surjewala, Cong on PM Modi's speech pic.twitter.com/7oYiFulhdX— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
PM's announcement for Medium and Small
Small industries credit guarantee increased from 1 cr to 2 crore. Govt will provide guarantee when banks lend to small industries. NBFCs also included in this scheme
Cash credit limit raised for small industries from 20% to 30%
Working capital limit for small industries raised from 20% to 30%
For small industries with turnover of 2 crore, Interest rate rebate to 6% from 8%
Rs. 6000 will be transferred directly into bank accounts of pregnant women. #IndiaWithPMModi— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 31, 2016
PM @narendramodi gives big relief to farmers who took loan for sowing of crop. This is a great farmer friendly step. #IndiaWithPMModi— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 31, 2016
#TheBigModiSpeech -- Another scheme for the rural poor under PradhanMantri Awaas Yojana— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 31, 2016
So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise 5/5 ...— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #DeMonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech 4/5— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
Where are the figures of #DeMonetisation? How much of black money recovered? What did the nation gain after 50days of excruciating pain? 3/5— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country 2/5— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
End of Demonetization & Start of DeModitization. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditization 1/5— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
Farmers:
Rabi sowing area increased by 6%; fertilizer offtake increased by 9%
Govt will transfer some money into accounts of farmers; dist coop banks asked to give rebate for rabi loans.
20,000 cr more for NABARD to give subsidized loans, govt will compensate NABARD
3 crore kisan credit cards to be converted to RuPAy cards in next 3 months
As we welcome the New Year, lets come together to build a bright future of the country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KVo6P2Phdi— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
#ModiSpeech— Anil Baijal 🇮🇳 (@AnilBaijal_LG) December 31, 2016
Very innovative ideas and good incetives to common people of India .
Thank you honorable Prime Minister.
#ModiSpeech #IndiawithPMModi Farmers, workers,Elderly,Women,Poor,Middle class,honest,homeless,get #NewYearsEve gift #sabkaSaathSabkaVikas— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 31, 2016
#ModiSpeech Beginning of a new way of life, not just the onset of New Year. All honest will walk a new road to happiness,prosperity# New2017— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 31, 2016
Bhrashtachar aur kale dhan ke khilaaf is ladai ko hume rukne nahi dena hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ZsPsgcCRzY— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Mai desh ke yuvaaon se, vyapari varg se, kisaano se aagrah karta hun ki BHIM se zyada se zyada connect hoyein: PM Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small business to 25% from 20%: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/v6rAZ59wwr— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Rs 7.5 lakh tak ki raashi par 10 years tak ke liye salaana 8% ka interest rate surakshit kiya jayega: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/3yNjldtvwI— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
#TheBigModiSpeech -- PM announces monetary aid for pregnant women— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 31, 2016
Agle teen dino mein 3 crore kisaan credit cardon ko RuPay card mein badla jayega: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/1Pcv9uXD1H— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) unki credit guarantee 1 crore se badakar 2 crore kar di gayi hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/zj3dHkbViP— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
District Cooperative Central Bank and primary society se kisaano ne jo karz liya hai, us karz ka 60 din ka byaaz sarkaar vahan karegi: PM pic.twitter.com/hbsA1RX2vH— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Mitron,— Arttatrana Pattanaik (@Arttatrana9) December 31, 2016
Its raining gifts from Santa Modi
Bank employees and authorities along with people have done exemplary work, yes there have been reports of a few indulging in corruption: PM pic.twitter.com/7lDrqQzLqU— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
It is known world wide that Naxalism, terrorism,counterfeit note business get help from black money: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Sarkar ke paas info hai, desh mei sirf 24 lakh log ye sweekarte hain ki unki salary Rs 10 lakh se adhik hai: PM Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
This is also a harsh truth that people do face problems with administration, we cannot deny this. We should understand the fact that administration holds a bigger responsibility than common people. Administration should protect the rights of common and honest people and cheaters should be kept aside: PM Modi
I know you had to stand in lines for hours to take out your own money. I have got thousands of letters on this. People have shared their resolve as well as their pain. Your love is like a blessing. In the new year, we will try to get banks to normalcy as soon as possible.
We want to strike a balance. All economists agree that if cash is out of economy it is dangerous. But if the cash is in the mainstream, it will become an aid to development.
Modi quotes Allama Iqbal in his address: Kuch baat hai ki hasti mit ti nahin hamari. So did Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashmi speech this year.
Deshvasiyon ne jo kasht jhela, vo bharat ke ujjval bhavishya ke liye nagrikon ke tyag ki misaal hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/CLq1F5gbqB— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Main jaanta hoon ki beete dino aapko apna hi paisa nikalne ke liye ghanto line mein lagna pada: PM Modi #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/NW5lpSEVLa— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
The problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KTcKIIrUEV— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Kuch hi ghanton ke baad hum sab 2017 ke navvarsh ka swagat karenge: PM : Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/3aIfzWAAsw— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
After Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits: PM Modi #demonetisation pic.twitter.com/L6ueVCE49s— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on PM Modi's speech on the New Year's eve.
मोदी जी के शाम के भाषण को लेकर लोगों में ज़बरदस्त दहशत है। पता नहीं आज क्या बोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ccw9Hv2TwW— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 31, 2016