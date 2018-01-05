PM Modi Urges Babus to Take Posting in Backward Districts, Script Success Stories

Days after Dalits hit the streets in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to protest the violence at the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to devote the next three months to transforming lives in the country’s backward districts.Addressing a conference on 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Modi asked officials in charge of 115 backward districts to focus on “low-hanging fruits and come up with pioneering innovations for development by April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.He also interacted with officials in charge of transformation of the districts. "On April 14, we celebrate the jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let us devote these coming three months to pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transform the lives of the poor," the Prime Minister said.The officials concerned should focus on "low hanging" fruits to show results and create an atmosphere of optimism and positivity, he said, adding success stories are needed to change the psyche of people.Modi said serving in less developed districts "may not be glamorous but it will give an important platform to make a positive difference".Stressing that all round and inclusive development is essential, the Prime Minister said that even in the states with strong development indicators there would be areas which would need greater push."Once the people of India decide to do something, nothing is impossible," he said, and cited the example of millions of Jan Dhan accounts opened in a record time. He further said that the system and officials showed that "it is possible to electrify villages at a record pace and it is possible to build toilets in our cities as well as villages at historic speed".The event was organised keeping in view Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' by 2022.The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers’ in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.