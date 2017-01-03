National Conference Leader Calls Burhan Wani a Martyr

Srinagar: National Conference leader Shakut Hussain on Tuesday called slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani a martyr, saying he fought for a cause.

Wani was was killed by security forces in July 2016. His death sparked of wave of unrest and protest in the valley disrupting normal life in the Valley for rest of the year.

"He was a freedom fighter who fought for the issue of Kashmir. Central government has always tried to break those who fought for Kashmir," Hussain said.

He added, "What else will you call him if not a martyr."