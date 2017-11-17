National Green Tribunal Bans Parking in Sarojini Nagar Market

The National Green Tribunal in Friday banned parking in the city's Sarojini Nagar market and said anyone found doing so would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.The environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 would be in addition to the fines mentioned under the Motor Vehicles Act, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar declared.The green panel directed shopkeepers and shoppers to park their vehicles in the multi-level parking lot, constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which will remain open round-the-clock.The tribunal also directed the NDMC to cancel the contract of other contractors engaged in parking business in the popular market area.It directed the Delhi Traffic Police and the enforcement department of the Delhi government to be present continuously for two weeks near the multi-level parking lot and ensure compliance with its directions."It is conceded before us by the NDMC that the multi-level parking was constructed at high expenditure. But the parking lot has remained empty and the shopkeepers and the customers were parking their vehicles on the road causing heavy traffic congestion," the bench said.The contractors of the Corporation, it said, were making money at the cost of the environment and even preventing people from parking their vehicles in the multi-level parking lot."The huge investment by the public authorities was being wasted and serious air pollution is being caused."The NGT directed the Corporation to consider decreasing parking fees for shopkeepers who live in the same area and directed the NDMC to notify the parking rates by Monday.