National Human Rights Commission Takes Note of Jharkhand Lynchings, Issues Notice to DGP

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media reports of seven people being lynched by a mob suspecting them to be child kidnappers in Jharkhand.

Out of the seven, four were killed in the Seraikela Kharsawan district and three in East Singhbhum district.

NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police of Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks. The Commission also expects comments on the preventive measure taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

The statement by NHRC said, “The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, carried on the 21st May, 2017, are unpleasant. A civilized society cannot allow such heinous crimes to occur where human lives are taken by angry mob merely on suspicion of them being anti-social elements.”

“The incidents amount to violation of right to life of the innocent victims targeted by the perpetrators. The law enforcing agencies of the state have certainly failed to perform their lawful duty,” the statement added.