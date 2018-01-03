National Mineral Development Corporation Recruitment 2018, 163 Posts, Apply Before 31st Jan 2018
NMDC Hyderabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill 163 different posts for its 3.0 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nagarnar near Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with National Mineral Development Corporation must apply for the relevant job post before 31st January 2018. The hiring is on a contract or deputation basis, initially for a period of three years, extendable to further two years.
Vacancy Details:
1. Mechanical, Metallurgy and Chemical Disciplines – 78 vacancies
2. Electrical Disciplines – 43 vacancies
3. Instrumentation – 12 vacancies
4. Safety, Town Administration, Materials Mgt & Marketing, HRD and Personnel Disciplines – 30 vacancies
Out of the total 163 vacancies, 24 vacancies are reserved for SC, 12 for ST, 44 for OBC and 83 vacancies are left for Unreserved or General Category candidates.
Educational Qualification:
There are over 20 areas or disciplines in the above departments spanning various grades and designations viz Jr. Manager, Asst. Manager, Dy. Manager, Manager, Sr. Manager, Asst. General Manager, Dy. GM, Jt.GM, etc… therefore interested candidates must check the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
https://www.nmdc.co.in/Docs/Careers/Employment%20Notification-Deputation.pdf
Minimum CTC Per Annum:
1. Jr. Manager – ₹10.26 Lakhs
2. Dy. Manager - ₹14.32 Lakhs
3. Manager - ₹16.13 Lakhs
4. Sr. Manager - ₹18.32 Lakhs
5. Asst. General Manager - ₹21.54 Lakhs
6. Dy. GM - ₹25.71 Lakhs
7. Jt.GM - ₹28.9 Lakhs
Application Process:
The candidates need to download the application form from the last two pages of the official advertisement as given below:
https://www.nmdc.co.in/Docs/Careers/Employment%20Notification-Deputation.pdf
Applicants need to fill the application form, attach the requisite certificates and documents and send the same to the below mentioned address before 31st January 2018 via post or courier.
Dy. General Manager (Personnel) (R&P),
NMDC Ltd., 10-3-311/A, Khanij Bhavan,
Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad – 500 028
