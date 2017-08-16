The National Security Act may be slapped on madrassas in Bareilly that did not adhere to the government’s order on singing the national anthem on Independence Day.The action will be taken after identifying the madrassas that violated the order, Bareilly Divisional Commissioner PV Jaganmohan told News18.com.“We don’t want to harass anyone. If investigation confirms that the national anthem was not sung, and if it is acknowledged by the madrassa management in writing, then we will file a case against them. If there is sufficient evidence, we can take action against such people under the Prevention of National Honour Act and National Security Act,” said PV Jaganmohan.While most madrassas in the state followed the order and sang Jana Mana Gana after hoisting the Tricolour on August 15, some sang Saare Jahan Se Accha.Shehar Qazi of Bareilly Maulana Asjad Raza Khan had termed the singing of Jana Gana Mana as anti-Islamic since it “contains words that are forbidden in Islam”.The controversial guidelines to the madrasas had been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board which had also told the institutions to video tape their Independence Day functions.The Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow, which is not affiliated to the UP Madrasa Board, marked the Independence Day with the traditional hoisting of the Tricolour, singing of Saare Jahan Se Acha and a special prayer for the security and prosperity of the country.A cleric at the institution said they didn’t sing the national anthem as it has the word ‘Sindh’ in it. “The national anthem has the word Sindh, which is now in Pakistan. We will not pray for Pakistan. If the government removes the word Sindh, then we shall sing the national anthem proudly,” Maulana Khalid Ghazipuri Nadvi.“After the flag hoisting, we continued the tradition of a prayer for the country. This has been taking place since 1947. The tradition continued this year as well,” he said.