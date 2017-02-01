National Testing Agency to Conduct Tests For Higher Education

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency proposed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, aims to bring "professionalism and competence" in the field of conducting tests for higher educational institutions and benefit students as well.

The proposal aims to ease premier bodies, like CBSE, AICTE, from the administrative responsibilities of conducting exams, and offers a big relief to students, as this service proposes to hold exams more than once a year.

While presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced setting up an autonomous National Testing Agency for conducting entrance exams to higher educational institutions, saying,"We propose to set up a National Testing Agency as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing agency to conduct all entrance exams to higher education."

"This would free the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All India Council for Technical Education from administrative responsibility, so that they can focus more on academics," Jaitley added.

Sources in the Ministry informed that the proposal was a part of the Cabinet note; but once passed, it will be applicable from 2018.

Right now, it is expected to take care of 12 exams.

NTA will be an independent specialised body for conducting examinations, primarily entrance examinations for higher education. The Agency will have its own independent experts, preparing their own question papers, and conducting exams.

There will be a director general, preferably a senior officer or academician; there will be few directors with each one looking at different aspects - conducting exams, logistics, research etcetera.

"It will be a step towards scientific testing, and bringing in transparency in the way things function," said the source.