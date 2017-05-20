Naval Cadet Death: Suicide Note Alleges Harassment by Seniors

Kannur: The death of an Indian Naval Academy cadet in the city has taken a new twist as the police have filed a case against two senior cadets for abetment to suicide.

The action comes after the police found a suicide note written by the deceased where he alleged harassment by the two senior cadets.

Gudeppa Sooraj, the 26-year-old cadet of the naval academy in Ezhimala, died on Thursday following cardiac arrest in a hospital in the city, but his family had alleged foul play by the Navy.

Sooraj was found in an unconscious and unresponsive state on the floor of the naval academy's academic wing by a sailor instructor on Wednesday.

He was immediately rushed to the ICU of Indian Naval Hospital "Navjivani" and administered IV Fluid resuscitation.

He was shifted later to Pariyaram Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Kannur district. A medical specialist and medical assistants accompanied him.

The cadet from Malappuram district suffered two episodes of cardiac arrest at PMCH and all efforts to revive him failed and he was declared dead at 2.30 am on Thursday, a Navy release said. An inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command, it added.

However, his family had alleged that Sooraj was "killed" by the academy officials who "tortured, humiliated and harassed" him and based on their complaint police has registered a case of unnatural death

The cadet's brother Sanoj alleged his brother was "hit with hockey sticks, his bones were broken in the name of discipline" and he will never commit suicide.

Reacting to the allegations, the Navy sources told PTI that the allegations were "baseless and the Navy has nothing to hide."

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. The police and the Naval authorities will carry out independent investigations on their own," a source said.

The cadet had joined the academy as sailor in 2010 and he later cleared the officer’s test and was taken in as trainee.

After completing 3 years, he was allegedly caught for cheating in academic examinations and was expelled against which the cadet moved court.

The court, while agreeing with the Navy that it did right in terminating the cadet, had asked it to consider giving him another chance considering his young age and number of years he had lost out.

In February this year, the cadet was allowed to join the academy in a fresh batch. However, he was again caught cheating in the examination held on Wednesday and before any action was taken he was found in a serious condition on the floor of the INA's academic wing at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

The Southern Naval Command has ordered a board of inquiry into the incident.

Sooraj's father, Gudappa Ramanna, a retired Naval official, hails from Karnataka, while his mother is from Tirur in Malappuram district.

(With inputs from PTI)