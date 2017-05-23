Naveen Jindal Summoned by Delhi Court in Coal Block Allocation Case

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal in connection with the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes after the court took cognisance of a CBI chargesheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

(With PTI inputs)