Navy Aircraft in Philippines to Search for Missing Indians

The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2017, 12:22 PM IST
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Indian Navy has sent a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to the Philippines to join search operation for 10 Indians on-board a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific off Japan on Friday.

The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.

On Friday, the 33,205-tonne cargo ship Emerald Star sank off Okinawa.

Sixteen Indians have been already rescued, while a search was still on for 10 other missing Indians.

Indian missions in Japan, the Philippines and China were coordinating the search operation.

"One P-8I aircraft took off at 11:45 PM yesterday(Monday) for Manila to search for missing sailors of MV Emerald Star," the Navy official said.
