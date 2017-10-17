Navy Aircraft in Philippines to Search for Missing Indians
The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Indian Navy has sent a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to the Philippines to join search operation for 10 Indians on-board a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific off Japan on Friday.
The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.
On Friday, the 33,205-tonne cargo ship Emerald Star sank off Okinawa.
Sixteen Indians have been already rescued, while a search was still on for 10 other missing Indians.
Indian missions in Japan, the Philippines and China were coordinating the search operation.
"One P-8I aircraft took off at 11:45 PM yesterday(Monday) for Manila to search for missing sailors of MV Emerald Star," the Navy official said.
The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.
On Friday, the 33,205-tonne cargo ship Emerald Star sank off Okinawa.
Sixteen Indians have been already rescued, while a search was still on for 10 other missing Indians.
Indian missions in Japan, the Philippines and China were coordinating the search operation.
"One P-8I aircraft took off at 11:45 PM yesterday(Monday) for Manila to search for missing sailors of MV Emerald Star," the Navy official said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara
- Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as 'Full Service'
- Glen Maxwell Hopes New Technique Leads to Ashes Call
- All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Clarifies
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?