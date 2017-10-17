Navy Aircraft in Philippines to Search for Missing Indians

The Indian Navy has sent a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to the Philippines to join search operation for 10 Indians on-board a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific off Japan on Friday.The P 8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft landed at the Vilamor air base in Manila and will shortly start the search operation, a senior official of the Navy said.On Friday, the 33,205-tonne cargo ship Emerald Star sank off Okinawa.Sixteen Indians have been already rescued, while a search was still on for 10 other missing Indians.Indian missions in Japan, the Philippines and China were coordinating the search operation."One P-8I aircraft took off at 11:45 PM yesterday(Monday) for Manila to search for missing sailors of MV Emerald Star," the Navy official said.