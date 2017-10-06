Indian Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack in Gulf of Aden
Stealth frigate Trishul thwarted the attack. An operation by navy's special forces to fully secure the ship is on, the sources said.
File photo of INS Trishul which thwarted the piracy attempt. (Photo/Indian Navy)
New Delhi: The Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul on Friday foiled a piracy attempt against an Indian bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.
The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 12:30 pm and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti- piracy deployment in the region, responded immediately, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.
He said all 26 Indian crew onboard the Indian ship were safe.
The Navy's elite Marcos commandos carried out a swift operation to rescue the 85,000-tonne bulk carrier.
Capt Sharma said an AK 47, one magazine with 27 rounds, grapnels, ropes, fuel drums and ladders were recovered during the operation.
Twelve pirates on a skiff made the piracy attempt on the Indian ship.
The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route near the southern tip of the Red Sea between Somalia and Yemen.
In April, the India and Chinese navies had rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after it was hijacked by Somali pirates.
The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 12:30 pm and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti- piracy deployment in the region, responded immediately, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.
He said all 26 Indian crew onboard the Indian ship were safe.
The Navy's elite Marcos commandos carried out a swift operation to rescue the 85,000-tonne bulk carrier.
Capt Sharma said an AK 47, one magazine with 27 rounds, grapnels, ropes, fuel drums and ladders were recovered during the operation.
Twelve pirates on a skiff made the piracy attempt on the Indian ship.
The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route near the southern tip of the Red Sea between Somalia and Yemen.
In April, the India and Chinese navies had rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after it was hijacked by Somali pirates.
#AntiPiracyOps Some pics of the piracy attempt foiled by INS Trishul @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/aBRyygO75B— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 6, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Practices Hard Ahead of T20I Series
- Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants - As It Happened
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Not Haseena Parkar's Son-in-law?
- Kangana's Sister, Lawyer Hit Back At Hrithik; Intend To File a Police Complaint
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer