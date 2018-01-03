GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Navy's MiG Aircraft Catches Fire After Skidding Off Runway in Goa Airport

A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Navy's MiG Aircraft Catches Fire After Skidding Off Runway in Goa Airport
Image for representation only.
Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft caught fire after it skidded off the runway in Goa's Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a senior airport official said.

A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.

"The fire on the aircraft is being extinguished," the spokesperson said.




B.C.H. Negi, the Airports Authority of India Director for the Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now."
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES