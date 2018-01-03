Navy's MiG Aircraft Catches Fire After Skidding Off Runway in Goa Airport
Image for representation only.
Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft caught fire after it skidded off the runway in Goa's Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a senior airport official said.
"The fire on the aircraft is being extinguished," the spokesperson said.
B.C.H. Negi, the Airports Authority of India Director for the Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now."
Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off & caught fire pic.twitter.com/woeBWmqgY1— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
