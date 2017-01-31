Naxals Kill Road Construction Manager in Bihar's Jamui

Jamui: Naxals on Monday killed manager of a private road construction company in a village of Jamui district of Bihar after accusing the company of colluding with police to work on the road project in the area, said an AajTak report.

The incident took place when the armed Naxals intercepted motorcycle-borne Sanjay Pandey (35), and slit his throat with a sharp object.

The Naxals of Communist Party of India (Maoist) also took responsibility of the murder by placing a hand written pamphlet at the scene of the crime.

The pamphlet mentioned that the contractor had not sought permission for the project.

The victim was living as a tenant in the house of one Janki Yadav.

Pandey, a native of Malpur village in Patna district died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant.

Security forces comprising the CRPF and district police have been rushed to the spot to carry out search operation against Maoists involved in the murder, Kant added.

Kant also said that a case has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the culprits.

The deceased manager was involved in Pradhanmantri Sadak Yojna at Harni-Belkheri Highway in Pojha Panchayat under Jamui-Chakai police station.

The police later sent the body for postmortem. After the killing, there is an environment of fear and panic in the area.

(With PTI inputs)