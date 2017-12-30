NCB Arrests Four Delhi College Students Involved in Narcotics Supply Racket

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested four students of the Hindu College, JNU and Amity University for their alleged involvement in a narcotics supply racket in New Delhi just a day ahead of New Year’s Eve.The NCB has seized 1.14 kgs of charas (cannabis) and three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) bolt papers. The drugs were being supplied around educational institutes ahead of the New Year celebrations starting Sunday.The students identified as Gaurav Kumar (23), Sam Mallick (22), Aniruddh Mathur (23) and Tenzin Phunchog (21) would procure the cannabis from Himachal Pradesh, said NCB Deputy Director General S K Jha.The four students of prestigious Delhi colleges have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)."They have also informed that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area. They have given information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is further being verified," NCB Deputy Director General (North) S K Jha said.