NCC Rally Live: I Feel Confident About the Future of India, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday.

PM is likely to inspect the guard of honour by NCC Cadets.

He will also give away prizes to best NCC Cadets. Over 2000 cadets from across the country and abroad are participating in the annual event.

The annual NCC rally as part of republic day events is being held since 1951 as a sports event and it took current shape in 1954.

