NCC Rally Live: I Feel Confident About the Future of India, Says PM Modi

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday.

PM is likely to inspect the guard of honour by NCC Cadets.

He will also give away prizes to best NCC Cadets. Over 2000 cadets from across the country and abroad are participating in the annual event.

The annual NCC rally as part of republic day events is being held since 1951 as a sports event and it took current shape in 1954.

Jan 28, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses annual NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment

* The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission.

* Kings, emperors, rulers, governments don't make a nation.

* Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation

* When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti

* The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable

* India's youth are adapting to technology very fast

* NCC cadets have promoted the initiative of digital payments started by us


