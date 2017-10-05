NCERT Announces Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling 2018
The course will take a blended route for the training of professionals in Guidance and Counseling by combining distance education and face-to-face mode of instruction.
NCERT has divided this one-year diploma course in three phases.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened the registration process for One-Year Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (2018) on its official website - ncert.nic.in. The course will take a blended route for the training of professionals in Guidance and Counseling by combining distance education and face-to-face mode of instruction.
The curriculum for the Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling has been developed by Department of Educational Psychology and Foundations of Education (DEPFE), New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong; the diploma course will be available in these study centres of NCERT only. Each study centre has an intake of 50 candidates.
The last day for application submission is November 10th 2017 and Candidates interested in pursuing this diploma can follow the instructions below to register.
How to Apply for NCERT One-Year Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (2018)?
Step 1: Visit the official website - ncert.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Admission to the Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (2018) under the announcements section on the homepage
Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to click on ‘Admission Form’
Step 4: Download the form and take a print out of the same
Step 5: Fill the application form and send it via email as well post to your respective regional NCERT study centre as mentioned in the form.
Direct Link: www.ncert.nic.in/pdf/Application_Form_2018.pdf
The diploma course is aimed at upgrading the skill set of in-service teachers, teacher educators, school administrators and untrained guidance personnel to ensure holistic development of students and ability to handle their academic, socio-emotional and ethical problems with ease and expertise.
NCERT has divided this one-year diploma course in three phases:
Phase I – Guided Self Learning
This phase will cover the Theory part via distance learning and communication and will last for 6 months i.e. from January 2018 – June 2018.
Phase II – Face to Face
The face to face intensive practicum will be done at the respective study centre for 3 months from July 2018 – September 2018.
Phase III – Internship
The last phase will be most important and will ensure an internship of the candidate in his/her hometown for 3 months from October 2018 – December 2018
