NCHMCT JEE 2018 Application Process Begins for B.Sc. Hospitality & Hotel Administration, Exam on 28th April 2018
The NCHMCT JEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 28th April 2018.
Candidates interested in applying for the NCHMCT JEE 2018 can apply online on or before 11th April 2018
NCHMCT JEE 2018 Application Process has begun on the official website of National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) - nchm.nic.in/. NCHMCT Joint Entrance Exam is conducted across the country for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Hospitality and Hotel Administration offered at 58 IHMs in India.
The NCHMCT JEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 28th April 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the NCHMCT JEE 2018 written exam must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 11th April 2018:
How to apply for NCHMCT JEE 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - nchm.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Admission to B.Sc. H&HA, NCHM JEE-2018’
Step 3 – It will take you to another, where you need to register yourself and then login with the registration credentials
Step 4 – Complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://applyadmission.net/nchmjee2018/
NCHMCT JEE 2018 Marking Scheme & Exam Pattern:
The NCHMCT JEE 2018 written exam will be conducted in an offline mode and candidates will be given three hours to attempt the same. There will be 200 questions in total carrying 1 mark each, except for the Aptitude section where graded marks will be awarded viz 1 mark for the most appropriate answer, 0.75 for the next appropriate answer, 0.50 for the next appropriate answer. Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for each incorrect answer in all sections.
The question paper will be divided into five sections viz:
1. Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude
2. Reasoning and Logical Deduction
3. General Knowledge and Current Affairs
4. English Language
5. Aptitude for Service Sector.
All sections will be bilingual in English and Hindi languages except the English Language section.
NCHMCT JEE 2018 Important Dates:
Application Process Ends – 11th April 2018
Admit Card Download – 20th April 2018 to 28th April 2018
NCHMCT JEE 2018 Written Exam – 28th April 2018
Result - Third week of May 2018
Counseling – Last week of May 2018
