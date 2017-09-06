NDA II Exam on September 10: Download Admit Cards Now

The National Defence Academy Exam and Naval Academy Exam (II) 2017 is conducted by the UPSC twice a year. Earlier it was conducted on April 23 and now it will be held on September 10, 2017 in 41 centres across the country and the admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website of UPSC:https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_NDAII_2017/Candidates are advised to keep this admit card safely as without it they wouldn't be granted access to the examination hall and also they will have to produce it before the Service Selection Boards.In case where the candidate's face can't be seen clearly on the e-admit card then he or she must carry at least 2 identical photographs, Identity proof eg. College ID card, Aadhaar Card, PAN, etc. with them in addition to a photocopy of the admit card.It is important that the candidates regularly check their email accounts for any updates or in case of any representations filed by them.Also they must have a hard copy of the e-admit card and important instructions and should also have read it thoroughly.If you are appearing in either of these 2 exams and have not downloaded your e-admit card it’s better you do it right away so as to avoid any last minute hassles and technical glitches.To download the admit card you simply click on this link https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_NDAII_2017/and fill in your details and download the admit card.The exam consists of 2 levels - 1st is the Written Test and 2nd is the Interview by Service Selection Board (SSB).The written exam has 2 papers i.e. Mathematics and General Ability both for a time duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The mathematics paper is for 300 marks and includes topics like Trigonometry, Algebra, Differential Calculus, Vector Algebra, Matrices, Determinants, Integral Calculus, Statistics and Probability.The General Ability Paper is for 600 marks and tests the candidate’s knowledge in English and General Knowledge. There is also negative marking in the paper for a wrong answer.Further make sure you use a black ball pen only on the OMR Sheet to mark your answers and also fill in your details with utmost care.The interviews by the Service Selection Board (SSB) are conducted over a period of 5 days and are divided into 2 segments. In the first segment, the Officer tests the Intelligence via Rating tests and Picture Perception and Description whereas the second segment stresses more on Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and Conference.