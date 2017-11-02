NDA/ NA II Examination 2017 Results Announced at upsc.gov.in
The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II 2017 was conducted on 10th September 2017.
Candidates’ mark sheets will be available on the website after 15 days of the declaration of final results and will remain on the website for 30 days.
NDA/ NA II Examination 2017 Results have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II 2017 was conducted on 10th September 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their result from the official website by following the steps given below.
How to Download NDA/ NA II Examination 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Written Result: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017’
Step 3 – Click on the PDF sign
Step 4 – Download and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link
Next Steps for NDA/NA Admissions
Candidates who have qualified NDA/ NA II Written Examination 2017 are eligible for the interview that will be scheduled and conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSC) of the Ministry of Defence. Candidates who clear both the levels will be selected for admissions at the National Defence Acadamy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) starting from 2nd July 2018.
As per the notification, candidates have to register themselves online within two weeks of the announcement of written result on the Indian Army Recruiting official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates who successfully qualified the exam would be allotted their Selection Centers and dates for SSB interview, which will be communicated on registered e-mail ID as well. In case any queries or issue candidate can email at - dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.
Candidates have to submit their original certificates regarding Age and Educational Qualification to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during an interview. Furthermore, for any information or queries, candidates may contact
Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 AM TO 05:00 PM on working days.
Candidates’ mark sheets will be available on the website after 15 days of the declaration of final results and will remain on the website for 30 days.
