New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to auction the Taj Mansingh Hotel property and cancel Le Meridien Hotel’s licence, two plush properties located in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is a member of the NDMC, tweeted the news from his verified account.

Imp decisions today's NDMC meeting- Open auction of Taj Mansingh, cancel Le Meridian Hotel license, 240 days TMR every yr 2 all death cases — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2017

Both properties are built on land owned by the NDMC and leased by the companies that own the hotels. The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, a Tata Group company, is the owner of the Taj property on Mansingh Road.

In February, the NDMC sent Le Meridien hotel a bill for Rs 526 crore, which the civic body said are arrears relating to the licence fee. The due date to pay the bill was February 10. The licence fee has been disputed by both the NDMC and Le Meridien.

The NDMC had hiked the licence fee to over Rs 3 crore per year last year.

In the case of the Taj property, the IHCL leased the premises from the NDMC in 1978 for 33 years and built a 5-star hotel with 300 rooms. In 2011, when the lease expired, the civic body decided to auction the property. IHCL moved court against the decision.

The company moved the Supreme Court after an adverse Delhi High Court ruling, which directed the NDMC to auction the Taj property.