NDRF Team Helps Woman Deliver Baby on Rescue Boat

: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday helped a pregnant lady deliver a baby on its rescue boat in the flooded Gopalganj district of Bihar.With all the roads submerged in deep waters, Brajesh Kumar felt helpless. His wife, Manju Devi, started crying from labour pain in Rampur village of the district. Fortunately, a team of NDRF approached them on time, and the pregnant woman was helped board the boat.As they sailed towards the nearest primary health care centre, woman’s pain became unbearable, forcing NDRF members to start helping her deliver on the boat itself. Soon, the lady delivered a baby girl, under the supervision of three trained NDRF members.After the delivery, the rescue team admitted the woman to Barauli government hospital where the condition of the child and the mother was said to be fine.In a similar incident, on August 14, a woman in Madhubani district delivered on an NDRF rescue boat while being evacuated from the marooned village.Presently, 27 teams of NDRF are deployed all across flood-affected areas for rescue and relief operations.State’s health minister Mangal Pandey told News18 that more than 10 teams of doctors with medicines had been sent to flood-affected areas.