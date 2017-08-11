NEET 2017: MCC Releases Second Allotment List For Deemed, Central Universities at mcc.nic.in
The candidates who have got a seat in the Second Round of Allotment list have to report at the allotted Medical/Dental College.
The candidates who were waiting for the Second Round of counseling can check their allotment status on MCC official website
The NEET 2017 MCC Counseling Second Allotment List based on NEET rank for medical and dental seats at Deemed and Central universities has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in.
MCC had announced the results of first round of seat allotment on 14th July 2017. The candidates who were waiting for the Second Round of counseling can check their allotment status on MCC official website by following the instructions below:
How to check Second Allotment Result:
Step 1: Visit the MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab “UG Medical Counseling”
Step 3: Click on the tab “Deemed/Central Universities”
Step 4: Click on “Allotment Result of Round 2”
Step 5. Enter your AIR (All India Rank) to find your result
or
Candidates can also check the allotment results from the below url with their Roll Number: http://mcc.nic.in/MCCUG_dem/Result-new
Step 6: Download the allotment result and take a Print Out for further reference.
The candidates who have got a seat in the Second Round of Allotment list have to report at the allotted Medical/Dental College. As per the notification the reporting date is revised from 12th August to 19th August 2017.
The revised reporting schedule will be updated in the official website soon. The candidates have to submit their original documents/certificates in the allotted college/ institute during the time of document verification process.
The Honorable Supreme Court has directed that the counseling process for admission to All India Quota seats in Government Medical Colleges shall be conducted by the DGHS. The counseling conducted by DGHS will also include Deemed Universities. The Deemed Universities also include Deemed Universities run by religious and linguistic minorities.
The students who take admission and secure admission in Deemed Universities as per the Second round of counseling conducted by the DGHS shall not be eligible to participate in any other counseling.
