NEET 2017 SC Verdict: Results Not Void, CBSE to Keep Common Question Paper for NEET 2018

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 Supreme Court Verdict was awaited with a bated breath by over 11.35 Lakh candidates. In the latest development around the NEET 2017 Results, the Honorable Supreme Court of India has announced that NEET 2017 Results will not be quelled or deemed void.However, it has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to keep a common question paper in all eight vernacular languages for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test from here on.The apex court had asked CBSE, New Delhi, to file an affidavit citing the procedure it will undertake to set common question papers from next year onwards. The SC had also sought data from CBSE for the candidates who had cleared NEET 2017 in the eight vernacular languages. According to the annexure presented by CBSE, in NEET 2017, 1,00,152 candidates had attempted the exam in vernacular languages out of which 30,817 had qualified. Only one candidate scored above 600 marks while 84 candidates scored in the 501-600 category.The board further compared this data with Year 2013 numbers where 21,778 candidates had attempted the exam in vernacular languages and not even a single student reached above 600 mark and just 1 candidate had scored between the 501-600 category.The NEET 2017 was conducted on May 7th this year. The whole controversy started with a petition in the Madras High Court which said that NEET exam papers for over 10.5 lakh students who attempted the exam in English or Hindi language were common however the question papers were different and with high difficulty level for the students who had attempted NEET 2017 in eight vernacular languages. The petition demanded that the question papers should be common as NEET ranks are on an All-India Rank basis.The Madras High Court had put a stay on the declaration of NEET 2017 results. However the stay was uplifted by the Supreme Court to ensure timely admissions for the UG programs based on NEET 2017 in June following which the NEET 2017 results were declared. At that time, the CBSE had rejected the claim that there was a variation in the question papers.