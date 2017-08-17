NEET 2017: Supreme Court puts Status Quo on Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu till August 22nd 2017

The Supreme Court of India has maintained the status quo on MBBS and BDS admissions in Tamil Nadu till August 22nd 2017, as the latest development in the case where Tamil Nadu government is persisting Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu students from NEET. The Law Ministry had yesterday cleared the Ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu assembly wherein Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cleared the ordinance after consulting Attorney General K K Venugopal.The Apex court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to present a report on how many students from the Tamil Nadu State Board qualified NEET 2017. The Supreme Court had earlier nullified Tamil Nadu’s notification for 85% quota to candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board and 15% quota for CBSE and other Boards for medical admissions in Institutions that come under its purview, the bench asked Tamil Nadu government to comply with the same.The Tamil Nadu State government is looking for exemption for Tamil Nadu students from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions in the state for MBBS and BDS courses. However there’s a mixed reaction from students viz the students who’ve cleared NEET 2017 are of the view point that the state government must have taken a decision earlier and should not try to nullify the results now, wherein there are other students who want to carry on with the admission process prevalent earlier to consider Class 12th marks for medical admissions. Supporting its agenda, the state government of Tamil Nadu stated that students from low income groups cannot afford the high-fee for coaching institutions that prepare candidates for highly competitive entrance exams like NEET. Therefore in a fair-play the government wants an exempt from NEET for atleast a year or two.It is only to wait and watch until August 22nd 2017 when Supreme Court delivers its verdict whether to exempt Tamil Nadu students from NEET or not.Also Read: http://www.news18.com/news/india/tamil-nadu-students-may-soon-be-exempted-from-neet-1492839.html