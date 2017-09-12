NEET 2017 – Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Registration Ends September 13th 2PM
The online registration process for admissions in Veterinary Colleges under the 15% All India Quota will close on September 13.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://vci.nic.in/
The NEET 2017 Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counseling Registration Process has been started by the Veterinary Council of India on its official website - vci.nic.in.
The Online Registration process for admissions in Veterinary Colleges under the 15% All India Quota started last evening at 1800Hrs and will close tomorrow i.e. September 13th at 1400Hrs.
The VCI council had earlier in February this year stated that a merit list based on the scores of NEET 2017 will be used for seat allotment in recognized Veterinary Colleges for admission to B.VSc and A.H courses under 15% All India Quota during 2017-18. Also, the candidates have to satisfy the eligibility criteria as per VCI - MSVE Regulations, 2016.
The Online processing and Seat Allocation will begin tomorrow(Wednesday) itself after the online registration window closes at 1400Hrs. The Online Processing will be closed on September 14th, 2017 at 1800Hrs. Candidates interested in applying for these seats can follow the instructions given below:
How to Apply Online for NEET 2017 Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counseling?
Step 1: Visit the official website - vci.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Counseling 2017
Step 3: It will take you to another page - aipvt.vci.nic.in/Home, click on Candidate Login
Step 4: Click on New User Registration Here
Step 5: Enter your NEET Roll Number, NEET Registration Number and other details
Step 6: Complete the application process and download the copy of confirmation
Candidates can visit the link below to gain more insight into the admissions to Veterinary Colleges under the 15% All India Quota:
http://aipvt.vci.nic.in/Documents/COUNSELLING_IB2017.pdf
As per the detailed notification, the Seat Allocation Letter will be issued online to the candidates who will be allotted a seat in Veterinary Colleges on September 14th, 2017 at 1900Hrs and candidates need to immediately report to the allocated Veterinary College.
The Online Registration process for admissions in Veterinary Colleges under the 15% All India Quota started last evening at 1800Hrs and will close tomorrow i.e. September 13th at 1400Hrs.
The VCI council had earlier in February this year stated that a merit list based on the scores of NEET 2017 will be used for seat allotment in recognized Veterinary Colleges for admission to B.VSc and A.H courses under 15% All India Quota during 2017-18. Also, the candidates have to satisfy the eligibility criteria as per VCI - MSVE Regulations, 2016.
The Online processing and Seat Allocation will begin tomorrow(Wednesday) itself after the online registration window closes at 1400Hrs. The Online Processing will be closed on September 14th, 2017 at 1800Hrs. Candidates interested in applying for these seats can follow the instructions given below:
How to Apply Online for NEET 2017 Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counseling?
Step 1: Visit the official website - vci.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Counseling 2017
Step 3: It will take you to another page - aipvt.vci.nic.in/Home, click on Candidate Login
Step 4: Click on New User Registration Here
Step 5: Enter your NEET Roll Number, NEET Registration Number and other details
Step 6: Complete the application process and download the copy of confirmation
Candidates can visit the link below to gain more insight into the admissions to Veterinary Colleges under the 15% All India Quota:
http://aipvt.vci.nic.in/Documents/COUNSELLING_IB2017.pdf
As per the detailed notification, the Seat Allocation Letter will be issued online to the candidates who will be allotted a seat in Veterinary Colleges on September 14th, 2017 at 1900Hrs and candidates need to immediately report to the allocated Veterinary College.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riya Sen-Shivam Tiwari's Liplock Photo is Breaking the Internet
- Official: Tata Nexon Arrives at Dealerships, Launch on September 21
- Danielle Wyatt Receives Twitter Wrath After Misspelling Virat Kohli's Name
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride