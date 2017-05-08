DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
NEET Exam: Five, Including Govt Employee, Arrested for Duping Students
The picture is used for representational purposes only.
Jaipur: Five members of a gang, including a government employee, have been arrested in the city for duping medical aspirants by promising to provide the question paper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS courses.
The accused had promised to provide ten students questions in lieu of money and they were to take Rs. 5 lakh from each students for this, ADG ATS Umesh Mishra said.
Some of the students had paid part of the money fixed to get the question paper.
He said the accused had given aspirants questions on Saturday night but no question matched with the ones that came in the exam on Sunday so it was not a matter of paper leak but that of fraud with the aspirants.
Additional SP Bajrang Singh, who led the operation, said that the accused were under the ATS radar for the last few days.
Bhupendra Sharma is a livestock assistant in the state animal husbandry department.
All the five were placed under arrest for cheating under various IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) among others and will be produced in a court on Monday.
ADG ATS Umesh Mishra said that the arrested accused have connection with a gang which operates from Bihar.
Few more arrests are also likely in this case.
