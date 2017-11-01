NEET MDS 2018: Application Process Begins at nbe.edu.in; Know Eligibility, Important Dates & How to Apply Before Nov 27, 2017
NEET MDS 2018 will be organized across India for candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate MDS programmes at various public, armed forces and private Dental Colleges and Institutions that come under the purview of Dentists Act, 1948, except AIIMS, New Delhi.
NEET MDS 2018 application process has begun on the official website of the National Board of Education (NBE) - www.nbe.edu.in.
The online registration window was opened yesterday i.e. October 31st 2017 and will close later this month on November 27th 2017 at 11:59PM. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) is scheduled for January 7th 2018. It will be a Computer Based Test conducted in a single session across all test centres in the country.
BDS Candidates who wish to further their dental career with MDS must apply for NEET MDS 2018 as it is a single window entrance examination for all Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes in India and no other state-level or institution-level exam is valid for MDS admissions. Candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online today:
How to Apply for NEET MDS 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.nbe.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘NEET-MDS’ tab
Step 3 – It will take you to http://neetmds.nbe.edu.in/
Step 4 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘Click Here’ under the Registration tab with your mobile number and a valid email id. You’ll get your registration credentials.
Step 5 – Login with your registration details. Complete the application process by filling all required details.
Step 6 – Pay the application fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
NEET MDS 2018 – Application Fee
The application fee for NEET MDS 2018 varies according to category of the candidates viz:
1. General and OBC category candidates – ₹3750.
2. SC/ST/PwD/PH category candidates – ₹2750
NEET MDS 2018 - Eligibility Criteria
1. The candidates applying for NEET MDS 2018, must possess a valid degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) from a University or Institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration.
2. The candidates must have completed one year of Rotatory internship at an approved/recognized Dental college in India.
3. The cutoff date for the Internship completion for determining the eligibility for NEET MDS 2018 is 31st March 2018
Candidates can review the official notification at the below url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8W1Rb4lg8C3T0tIdEswSnlmQnc/view
NEET MDS 2018 - Important Dates
Online Application Starts: October 31st 2017
Online Application Ends: November 27th 2017, 11:59PM
NEET MDS 2018 Exam: January 7th 2018
Exam Result Expected by: January 31st 2018
