NEET PG 2018 Admit Cards Released; Practice Demo Test at nbe.edu.in, Exam on 7th January 2018
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aka NEET PG is the single window eligibility-cum-entrance-exam conducted at the National level for candidates seeking admission to Post Graduate medical courses viz MD, MS and PG Diploma courses, at various medical institutions across the country.
NEET 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official website nbe.edu.in.
No other state level or institution level exam is valid since 2017 session.
NEET PG 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 7th of January 2018 at various exam centres in India. NBE is expected to declare the results of the same by 31st January 2018 on its official website.
Candidates who had applied for NEET PG 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their admit card at the earliest:
How to Download NEET PG 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on the NEET-PG tab
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, enter your login credentials and login to your profile
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://neetpg.nbe.edu.in/
Candidates are required to paste their latest photograph on the Admit Card to be able to get a hassle free entry on the exam day. Candidates also need to carry the other mentioned documents in the Admit Card.
NBE has also released the Demo Test for the registered candidates. Candidates can click on the ‘Demo Test’ url given at the left side of NEET PG page and login to practice the Mock Test.
Direct Link - https://g21.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1815@@M4
