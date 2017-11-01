NEET PG 2018: Application Process Begins at nbe.edu.in; Know Eligibility, Important Dates & How to apply before Nov 27th 2017

NEET PG 2018 application process has begun yesterday on the official website of the National Board of Education (NBE) - www.nbe.edu.in. The National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) PG 2018 for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma Courses and MD/MS is scheduled to be conducted on January 7th 2018 nation-wide, in a single session Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date to apply online for NEET PG 2018 is November 27th 2017, 11:59PM.NEET PG 2018 will be organized for candidates seeking admissions to MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses at various Medical colleges and institutions across the country. NEET PG 2018 is a single window entrance exam and as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 w.e.f. 2017 admission session, no state-level or institution level exam will be valid for entry in MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses across India, except for admissions to the following medical institutions:1. AIIMS, New Delhi2. PGIMER, Chandigarh3. JIPMER, Puducherry4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, TrivandrumCandidates who wish to apply for NEET PG 2018 can follow the instructions below and apply online today:Visit the official website - www.nbe.edu.inClick on ‘NEET-PG’ tabIt will take you to http://neetpg.nbe.edu.in/Register yourself by clicking on ‘Click Here’ under the Registration tab with your mobile number and a valid email id. You’ll get your registration credentials.Login with your registration details. Complete the application process by filling all required details.Pay the application feeDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceThe application fee for NEET PG 2018 will depend on the category the applicant belongs to viz: 1. General and OBC category candidates need to pay ₹37502. SC/ST/PwD/PH category candidates need to pay ₹27501. The candidates applying for NEET PG 2018, must possess a valid degree in MBBS or a Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of Indian Medical Council Act 1956, and must possess a permanent or provisional Registration Certificate of MBBS degree issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.2. The candidate must have completed one year of Internship at an approved/recognized medical college.3. The cutoff date for the Internship completion for determining the eligibility for NEET PG 2018 is 31st March 2018.https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4yOsgzE4k20S0FGdkJSRFFMTlU/viewOnline Application Starts: October 31st 2017Online Application Ends: November 27th 2017, 11:59PMNEET PG 2018 Exam: January 7th 2018Exam Result Expected by: January 31st 2018