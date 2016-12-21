Now, Medical Entrance Test NEET to be Conducted in Eight Languages

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges will be held in eight languages- Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu- for the academic year 2017-18.

Also, the candidate qualifying NEET will be eligible for all India quota and other quotas under the state governments and institutes irrespective of the medium taken by candidates, subject to other eligibility criteria, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

In May, Union health minister JP Nadda had held a meeting with the health ministers and health secretaries of 18 states/Union Territories towards implementation of NEET across states.

Joint secretary, Medical Education, AK Singhal said, "The collaborative efforts of Central health ministry with the state health ministries have lead to this decision so as to bring parity for the students who have taken the state board exams."

NEET has replaced AIPMT and has been made mandatory for admissions in all-India medical/dental colleges which means no other state can conduct its separate medical entrance.