New Bulletproof Jackets to Provide More Cover For Security Personnel

New Delhi: Amid attacks on Indian Army and paramilitary personnel, the government is planning to equip soldiers with a high-grade bulletproof jacket that will provide them more security.

The armour plates used in these jackets are made of a special metal called Phantom Steel whose strength is five times the normal steel.

SK Goel, director of Star Wire India (Ltd), the company manufacturing these jackets, said titanium and zirconium alloys are mixed with Phantom Steel to make these jackets lighter.

The jacket weighs 8.9 kg and has the capacity to withstand fire from AK 47, SLR 7.62 and INSAS.

With the help of this jacket, jawans will evade bullets from the sides as well because it has side and neck covers.



The jackets are being tested at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gujarat and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The efficiency of this jacket is checked by soaking it in water for hours and firing on it. Based on the speed of AK-47 and SLR 7.62 bullets, which is measured at 730 meters per second and 840 meters per second respectively, it is tested by firing on it in the laboratory.