New Education Policy Pushed to March 2018

: The draft of New Education Policy that was expected to be submitted by this year-end will now be complete by next year and submitted on March 31, 2018.The nine-member panel on the New Education Policy (NEP) met on Friday in Bangalore to plan the roadmap on speeding up the work for the draft document.The panel was appointed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development under space scientist K Kasturirangan. Padma Vibhushan Kasturirangan headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003 and was the chairman of Karnataka Knowledge Commission."We have to consult more stakeholders for a good education policy, and we need some more time. Now it will be submitted on March 31. There was discussion with the minister before this extension," said a source.The panel is a mix of bureaucrats and academicians of repute. Tourism Minister KJ Alphons is also a member of the panel. Alphons played an important role in achieving 100 % literacy rate in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts of Kerala.Dr Manjul Bhargava, a Professor of Mathematics in Princeton University is also a member of the panel. He was awarded Fields Medal in mathematics for his contributions to Gauss’ Number Theory.The panel members were apprehensive of meeting the December 31 deadline from the beginning. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had maintained that the draft on NEP will be ready by December-end.The NEP draft could ensure a policy on education from 2020 to 2040. An exhaustive democratic exercise was carried for 30 months before forming the panel, in which the HRD ministry received thousands of suggestions from various stakeholders. Consultations were held at tehsil, district and state level.