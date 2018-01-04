New Kulbhushan Jadhav Video Punches Holes in Pakistan's 'Spy’ Theory

In the fresh video released by the Pakistan foreign affairs department, former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav is seen stating that he is in fact a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy.“I have one very important thing to say here, to the Indian public, the Indian government and people in the Navy that my commission is not over yet. I am a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy,” he can be purportedly seen as saying in the video.The Pakistan Foreign Office released a new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday where he appears to be 'thanking' the Pakistan government for allowing him to meet his mother and wife.Two weeks ago, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said that Jadhav was the face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan, yet, the Pakistan government had allowed his family to meet him on humanitarian and Islamic grounds.Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. Jadhav’s new video released by the Pakistan authorities raises questions on this claim of Jadhav being a spy as he is only 'saying' that he is a Navy officer and nowhere has he claimed that he is a spy.The video has been released just a few days after the Pakistan Foreign Office released photos of Jadhav meeting his wife and mother in Islamabad.In the video, Jadhav appears to be saying that his mother and wife were happy to meet him.“She was satisfied with my health. I am okay here and they don’t harm me,” Jadhav is heard saying.“My mother came over and I am thankful to the Pakistani government for this grand gesture and for allowing this meeting. It was a very pleasant one. My mother was basically very happy to see me in a good and fit state. And she was really very satisfied. She said also that I am feeling very relaxed after seeing you.”“She said a ‘dua’ (prayer) for me, which is very common among the Hindus and me. I said don't worry mummy now you can be happy. I have done a very good thing here and they have taken care of me. They have not harmed me and they have not touched me. She believed that when she saw me. But I have to say one very important thing here. For the Indian public and the Indian government and people in the Navy, that my commission is not over yet. I am a commissioned officer of the Indian navy. And my mother, my wife believe that very strongly.“However, I could see that they were being dictated what to say. I saw fear in their eyes. In my mother and my wife’s eyes. Why should they have fear? Whatever happened, has happened. There should not be fear in the eyes of my mother and my wife. They have been threatened. The Indian diplomat or the Indian person who had come along with my mother was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out of here. He was yelling at her. Was she brought here with a threat? This was a positive gesture. So that she feels happy and I feel happy and then there is an Indian diplomat or some person outside yelling at her.”