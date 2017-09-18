New NCERT Textbooks To Sensitise Children on 'Good Touch and Bad Touch'

: To sensitise children about 'good touch and bad touch' the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) will introduce content on child abuse in textbooks.The books for 2018 session will have cover images and graphics aimed at prevention of child abuse and spreading awareness. The concerns around protection of children against abuse, particularly after the killing of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon school and the rape of a five-year-old girl in a Delhi school, have made many government agencies come out with preventive steps.After the recent incidents, Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the schools to conduct psychometric evaluation and police verification of their teaching and non-teaching staff.The idea of introducing content on 'good touch and bad touch' is in the formative stage and many aspects are being looked into. The new books will also have helpline numbers, brief information about the POCSO Act and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).The suggestion was made by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, which was accepted by NCERT.NCERT director Hrushikesh Senapaty told PTI that teachers do make an effort to educate students to differentiate between 'good and bad touch', but they, as well as parents, are often clueless about what to do in such situations. "From the next session, the inner side of the back cover of all NCERT books will have guidelines in easily comprehensible language. It will also have certain illustrations about good touch and bad touch."