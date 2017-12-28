News18.com Daybreak | Fake Goods Racket Online, Tatkal Scam and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Did you know 60% of sports goods and 40% of apparel that are sold online, are fake? We have proof. A News18 investigation has found that spurious manufacturers and counterfeit sellers are making hay using loopholes in the Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, online retailers are shrugging off responsibility by claiming to be intermediaries. Read more on it here.
Was the harassment and verbal assault targeted towards Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family by Pakistani journalists after their meeting with the former naval officer planned in advance? Voices from within the Pakistani media have denounced the conduct of the journalists on December 25 and raised questions about the intent of heckling the 70-year-old mother of Jadhav. Hassan Belal Zaidi, a senior correspondent with Dawn newspaper, tweeted that Pakistan’s foreign office messaged the reporters, who harassed Jadhav’s family, to thank them for a “job well done”.
Ever wondered why you would never get a confirmed ticket while booking tatkal tickets in high demand routes from IRCTC? A probe has now revealed how it wasn’t actually a coincidence or expertise but was a clear case of cybercrime. Ajay Garg, an Assistant Programmer with CBI has been arrested by his own agency, for developing an illegal software based on IRCTC’s railway ticketing system.
Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, two of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, will be tried for committing a terror act as a special NIA court in Mumbai rejected their application for discharge. The court, however, dropped provisions under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused.
The government has slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.
What’s Mirza Ghalib got to do with ‘Quantum Physics”? A lot, apparently. While Google celebrated the 220th birth anniversary of Ghalib with its doodle, here’s what left us scratching our heads. Sālik Khan, who calls himself a ‘Jholachap Shayar’, says “Quantum Physics” can be unravelled through Ghalib’s poems.
The al-Qaeda has released a video stating that key to winning Kashmir was to wage war on other Indian cities.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to get relief in a 22-year-old case against him and other BJP leaders for defying prohibitory orders as his own government has ordered its withdrawal.
Did one of the masterminds of 2008 Mumbai attacks also plan the assassination of Benazir Bhutto? A detailed investigative report by The Dawn – a newspaper in Pakistan – has shed light on some important factors.
India skipper Virat Kohli might have just gotten over with his marriage celebrations with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, but he is already getting in the groove for a tough tour to South Africa. Virat and Co. will lock horns against Faf du Plessis’s team in 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
AGREE or DISAGREE?
A bloody haul on the border is the only way to compel Pakistan to change its ways, writes Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda. “Dependency on a third country to force a change in Pakistani attitude have not been successful. Under these circumstances, military pressure seems to be the only path. Pakistan Army cannot be permitted to plan terrorist actions in comfort and without fear of retribution. They must feel the pain of lost comrades,” he writes.
When Penguin’s Twitter handle said Priyanka Chopra was to give a lecture about chasing dreams and breaking the glass ceiling, it filled our hearts with a little joy. Finally. She was the first woman that Penguin picked in the eleven years of the event. With one foot in Bollywood and the other in Hollywood, the actor has been privy to numerous things that goes behind the backdoors of show business, sexism and racism included. In her own words, Priyanka is ‘feisty’ and ‘opinionated’ but when it came to talking about breaking the glass ceiling, there was something missing. She forgot to be fearless, quite conveniently.
ON REEL
Hyundai Verna goes to Chandigarh on a road trip.
ON REEL
Hyundai Verna goes to Chandigarh on a road trip. Check it out here.
