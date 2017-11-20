News18.com Daybreak: Love Jihad Lessons, Pujara's Patience and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
A pamphlet with the photo of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In case you missed it
Apparently, the students of our country needs education on “love jihad”. The education department of Rajasthan government has asked all schools to take students to a fair organised by Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation where booklets on "love jihad, Christian conspiracies" are being distributed by right-wing groups. One of the stalls at the fair, by a group of Bajrang Dal leaders has books expounding how girls can save themselves from "love jihad", citing actors Aamir and Saif Ali Khan's case in which the men "abandoned their Hindu wives to marry other Hindu women."
The Miss World crown has returned to India after 17 years. Miss India Manushi Chhillar has become the sixth Indian to win the coveted Miss World crown.
This year's Nobel Economics prize winner Richard Thaler thinks that the concept of demonetisation is good but the Narendra Modi government’s rollout of the note ban was “deeply flawed”. We are hoping Mr Modi is listening.
A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urged the Centre to ensure that the controversial movie ‘Padmavati’ is not released without “necessary” changes, Viacom18 has deferred the release date.
Vidya Balan bowls you over with an endearing performance in ‘Tumhari Sulu’. There's much to love and little to complain about the film that runs like a slice of life narrative and balances the laughs and weeps well. Haven’t watched it yet? Our verdict: You should.
Agree or disagree?
What Cheteshwar Pujara does have in common with Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dravid is enormous patience. He doesn’t mind ushering the ball through to the keeper, time after time. It might grate for those watching, many of whom are now used to more frenetic batting rhythms, but the man himself remains utterly unflustered. Dileep Premachandran writes Pujara is a batsman ‘well left’; alone.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Monday and officially start the process of elections for the post of party president, clearing the decks for the coronation of Rahul Gandhi. The belief or at least the hope is that with him taking over, the party would see new vigour. But would that translate to votes?
On reel
Bollylicious Vs Badsha: When Belgian Artists Met Funky Freestyle
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Apparently, the students of our country needs education on “love jihad”. The education department of Rajasthan government has asked all schools to take students to a fair organised by Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation where booklets on "love jihad, Christian conspiracies" are being distributed by right-wing groups. One of the stalls at the fair, by a group of Bajrang Dal leaders has books expounding how girls can save themselves from "love jihad", citing actors Aamir and Saif Ali Khan's case in which the men "abandoned their Hindu wives to marry other Hindu women."
The Miss World crown has returned to India after 17 years. Miss India Manushi Chhillar has become the sixth Indian to win the coveted Miss World crown.
This year's Nobel Economics prize winner Richard Thaler thinks that the concept of demonetisation is good but the Narendra Modi government’s rollout of the note ban was “deeply flawed”. We are hoping Mr Modi is listening.
A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urged the Centre to ensure that the controversial movie ‘Padmavati’ is not released without “necessary” changes, Viacom18 has deferred the release date.
Vidya Balan bowls you over with an endearing performance in ‘Tumhari Sulu’. There's much to love and little to complain about the film that runs like a slice of life narrative and balances the laughs and weeps well. Haven’t watched it yet? Our verdict: You should.
Agree or disagree?
What Cheteshwar Pujara does have in common with Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dravid is enormous patience. He doesn’t mind ushering the ball through to the keeper, time after time. It might grate for those watching, many of whom are now used to more frenetic batting rhythms, but the man himself remains utterly unflustered. Dileep Premachandran writes Pujara is a batsman ‘well left’; alone.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Monday and officially start the process of elections for the post of party president, clearing the decks for the coronation of Rahul Gandhi. The belief or at least the hope is that with him taking over, the party would see new vigour. But would that translate to votes?
On reel
Bollylicious Vs Badsha: When Belgian Artists Met Funky Freestyle
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- THE TIPPLING POINT | A Scot's Funeral is Merrier Than an English Wedding. Here's Why
- Did Rahul & Dhawan Plan Day Four Onslaught at Dinner Table With Kohli?
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR