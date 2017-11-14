News18 Daybreak: Why Gujarat's 'Traditional' Tribes are Upset
Children from the Maldhari tribe play on the compound of their house in Gir forest. (Reuters)
Gujarat's Scheduled Tribes have been protesting against three other communities - Rabari, Bharwad and Charan - seeking Scheduled Tribe status for their children who migrated out of the Gir forest. Their inclusion in the Schedule Tribe category has caused resentment to the "traditional" tribal communities.
The Rajasthan police has detained one person and identified six more for the murder of Ummar Mohammad but had not found any proof to link the accused to cow protection groups. Ummar, whose body was found near the railway tracks, was shot dead on Friday morning. His family has alleged that he was killed by cow vigilantes on the suspicion that he was smuggling cattle.
Have Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal taken over from the experienced duo R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the limited-overs format? Well, the new star cricketer doesn't feel that there's any rivalry. In an interview to News18, Yadav said, "We are not competing with Ashwin and Jadeja." Read the complete interview here.
Bollywood actor Zayed Khan is making his small screen debut with 'Haasil', a romantic thriller on Sony TV. What's the TV show all about? Find out here.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already reacted rather angrily to the coming together of India, Japan, US and Australia on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Manila. Why is China worried about the Quad coalition? Zakka Jacob lists the reasons.
