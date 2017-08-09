News18 India Presents First Ever 'Marquees Awards' With The Advertising Club

India’s foremost advertising community, The Advertising Club, has unveiled the nomination list for the Marquees 2017. Presented by News18 India, the Marquees 2017 nominations include industry leaders and game changers who have made a mark for innovation.The awards are being adjudged by the industry stalwarts, including Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises; Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, UpGrad; Agnello Dias, Chairman & co-founder, Taproot India; Naveen Chopra, ex-COO, Vodafone and Senior Advisor, TPG Capital; Dilip Cherian, founding partner, Perfect Relations; and CVL Srinivas, CEO-South Asia, GroupM.Sanjiv Mehta, ‎CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever, is the jury chair.Avinash Kaul, President - Network18 and MD - A+E Networks | TV18 said, “We are excited to be associated with the first edition of Marquees 2017. At News18 India, we identify with this spirit of celebrating brands that drive positive change. News18 India as a brand has also undergone a transformation after the rebranding exercise and the results are visible in top ratings for the channel. This only reaffirms our association with Marquees where we will honor path-breaking marketing campaigns that inspire change.”Partho Dasgupta, Chairman, Marquees 2017 said “Marquees 2017 jury has nominated marketers and brands who have challenged the conventional communication paradigm. We would like to congratulate the nominees for making it to the coveted list of the debut edition of the Marquees, curated after extensive deliberation and discussion by the esteemed jury panel.”The nominations list is as follows: